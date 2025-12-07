Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bryan's avatar
Bryan
1h

As in the UK, in Australia the greatest threat to our freedom is not politicians who can (usually) be voted out, it is the judiciary.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Fossil1's avatar
Fossil1
1h

This madness will only stop when the sane amongst us make a stand, like this brave lady. The corrupt compliance of the politicians, media, bureaucrats, judiciary and police, that aid and abet this craziness, has to end. Maybe Pauline and One Nation can be the catalyst.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 George Christensen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture