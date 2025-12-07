Dear friend,

Telling the truth is now a punishable offence in Australia. Saying what every sane person sees with their own eyes has become a crime.

You’re not allowed to speak plainly anymore, not if it upsets the activists or challenges the fantasy.

Just ask Kirralie Smith. A mother. A Christian. A political campaigner. A defender of women and girls. She’s just been slapped with a $95,000 fine for saying something so basic, so obvious, that only a few years ago no one would’ve blinked.

Kirralie Smith, a Christian mother, was fined $95,000 for stating that men aren’t women.

Speaking truth about biological males in women’s sport was labelled “vilification” by a NSW court.

Male players injured female athletes, yet the legal system protected them and punished Smith.

Sporting bodies and government agencies silenced dissent and censored public outrage.

Without action now, Australians will lose the right to speak basic truths.

So what did Kirralie say that was so outrageous and unlawful?

She said men are not women.

She said biological males shouldn’t be in women’s sport.

She said calling someone “he” isn’t hatred, when that someone is a he.

And for that? A court in New South Wales branded her dangerous. Called her words vilification. Labelled her truth-telling as harmful.

She’s now under a court order to publicly apologise. If she doesn’t pay the $95,000 or comply with their demands? The punishment could double.

This isn’t justice. This is state-backed ideological persecution.

And the so-called “victims”? They’re not victims. They’re not women. These are biological males, otherwise known as men, who entered women’s football in New South Wales. They played against women. They dominated matches. They injured female players. One was caught on video throwing a smaller female into a metal fence. Another woman reportedly had her leg broken in a match involving one of these men.

Their names were Justin and Nicholas. Now they go by Riley and Stephanie. But growing your hair out and picking a new name doesn’t make you a woman. These blokes played in official comps, scored goals, took home awards, and were hailed as brave, while women limped off the field.

And when Kirralie called it out? They didn’t debate her; they just dragged her into court.

Justin, once a YouTube activist, accused lesbians of being bigots for not wanting to date men like him. He claimed sexual preference was discrimination. He said using biological pronouns was “violence.” Now he’s protected by the courts.

So is Nicholas, who managed to get an apprehended violence order against Kirralie, even though they’ve never met. Never spoken. Never even shared a postcode. Smith lives hundreds of kilometres away. She never threatened them. Never confronted them. All she did was speak the truth publicly, and that was enough.

The court has even told Kirralie to stop naming these blokes, while simultaneously forcing her to include those very names in her public apology. You can’t make this stuff up.

She’s been hauled into court nine times. The eSafety Commissioner banned her from Facebook, deleted her posts, and warned others they might face the same if they shared her “dangerous” content, which amounted to match stats and public photos showing men playing women’s sport.

State-funded bodies like Football NSW and Football Australia not only allowed it. They protected it. When over 12,000 complaints came in from regular Australians, they covered it up.

They erased the men’s names from match records. They warned clubs and fans not to speak out. They banned cameras at grand finals so no one could film the truth. Some women’s teams wanted to boycott, but officials warned them they’d be punished.

More than 20 women have already quit football in NSW. Girls are being told to share change rooms with blokes. Parents are terrified, but they know if they speak up, they’ll be in trouble.

But Kirralie Smith didn’t stay silent.

She stood tall. She said no. She said a woman is a woman, and a man is a man. She said it’s wrong, unsafe, and frankly immoral to let blokes dominate women’s sport.

And for that? She’s been hit with a $95,000 fine for “unlawful vilification.”

She’s appealing. She’s refusing to back down. And she shouldn’t have to fight alone.

If you believe truth still matters… if you believe women’s rights aren’t up for sale… and if you’re sick to death of being told to sit down, shut up, and accept the lie, then it’s time to act.

