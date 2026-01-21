Dear friend,

There are two Australias today. You know it. I know it. One Australia works, builds, pays and sacrifices. The other lectures, censors and skims the cream while everyone else does the heavy lifting. One carries the country on its back. The other sinks its teeth in and bleeds it dry. No nation can survive for long when contempt, naked, sneering contempt, becomes its organising principle.

Australia is being split between hardworking patriots and sneering elites who live off everyone else.

Ordinary families, farmers, miners and small businesses are being punished while big corporates and woke institutions are rewarded.

The contempt of the ruling class is now embedded in Parliament, bureaucracy, media, universities, big business and even parts of the church.

We must fight back politically by backing genuine dissidents in parties like One Nation, the Liberals, the Nationals, the UAP and other minor parties, and by restoring free speech, parental rights and religious liberty.

This is ultimately a battle for the soul of the nation, and Australians must stop funding those who despise them and take their country back.

Look around you. Talk to your neighbours. Ordinary Australians are carrying burdens their grandparents would not believe. You cut back on groceries so you can cover a mortgage pumped up by globalist monetary games played in boardrooms and central banks you never voted for. Your power bills double while politicians preen on TV about “targets” drafted in Brussels, New York and Davos. The very people who feed this country, our farmers, are hounded as climate criminals. The blokes and women who dig the coal and gas that still keep the lights on are told that their very existence is shameful. Small business owners, truckies, sparkies, chippies and nurses are mocked by inner-city elites for their patriotism, their faith, and their traditions. Your way of life is treated like a joke.

And while you tighten your belt, what do the elites do? A major airline company plays politics, waves the latest woke flag and lobbies Canberra, all while running planes into the ground and treating customers with contempt. The big supermarkets rake in record profits while squeezing suppliers and wiping out the family grocer. The banks shut down rural branches and tell country towns to “go digital”, then use your money to fund “diversity” campaigns that insult you. Sporting codes shove ideology into every jersey and pre-game ceremony, then tell you to shut up, clap and pay the subscription. This is not just arrogance. This is betrayal by those who were meant to be the custodians of this nation.

We have seen this story before. Rome did not fall the day an enemy army breached the gates. It fell when its rulers began to sneer at the very people who kept the empire alive. In America, the heartland that once built the arsenal of democracy was abandoned, its factories shipped offshore, its towns gutted, its families left with drugs and despair. But not every nation rolled over. Switzerland held onto its independence by refusing to bow to supranational bureaucrats. Singapore opened itself to the world yet kept a steel focus on its own citizens’ interests. Japan rebuilt from the ashes of World War II by protecting its industries until they were strong enough to take on the world.

But why should we even need foreign examples to remind us who we are? We have our own proud tradition of ordinary Australians standing up to elite contempt. In 1942, in the darkest days of war, Robert Menzies spoke of the “forgotten people”, the families, the shopkeepers, the wage earners, the small proprietors who built this country while the ruling class looked straight past them. He said they were the backbone of the nation. Long before Menzies, Aussie workers fought for the eight-hour day, for fair wages, for arbitration that protected families from being chewed up and spat out by the big end of town. Ordinary Australians have always had to wrestle with elites who sneered at them, despised them and tried to squeeze every last drop from them.

The contempt is not new. What is new is how total it has become. It is now entrenched in every major institution, in Canberra, in the bureaucracy, in the universities, in the media, in the corporate boardrooms, and even in the churches that chase approval from the ABC instead of standing with their flocks. The very people who depend on your taxes, your labour and your loyalty now use that power to silence you and reshape your country without your consent.

So what do we do about it? We start by fighting back in Parliament. That means more than just grumbling at the TV every three years. It means getting behind the genuine dissidents and battlers inside the system, the ones who are prepared to be hated by the ABC, by the activists and by their own party machines. Whether they wear the colours of One Nation, the Liberals, the Nationals, the United Australia Party or any other minor party that is prepared to stand up, they need your backing. Support the Liberals who refuse to bend, like Alex Antic. Back Nationals who still fight for the bush, like Matt Canavan and Llew O’Brien. Throw your weight behind the outsiders and rebels who are willing to cop the smears, the hit pieces and the internal stitch-ups because they are speaking for you.

We need a rise of dissident politicians willing to tear up the so-called “misinformation” and “hate speech” laws that are nothing more than gag orders on dissent. We need them to push for a referendum to put real freedom of speech into the Constitution so no unelected bureaucrat, activist judge or multinational corporation can ever again tell Australians what they can think or say. We need them to trip corporations of the right to pour your money into ideological crusades and make them get back to their proper duty: serving workers, customers and the nation. We need them to scrap Net Zero deadlines that sacrifice whole industries, whole regions and whole generations on the altar of green ideology dreamed up by activists who have never worn a hi-vis shirt or paid a power bill they worried about. We need them to pass parental rights laws so that your children are raised by you, not by activists in classrooms and bureaucrats in departments. We need them to protect religious freedom so that people of faith can live and speak openly, at work and in public, without the constant threat of losing their job or licence because they dared to disagree with the woke creed of the day.

But you and I both know this cannot be only a parliamentary fight. Canberra will not save you on its own. This has to be a cultural fight, a people’s resistance. That starts with where you spend your money, your time and your attention. Boycotts are not just a tactic anymore. They are a moral obligation. When a corporation mocks your values, trashes your traditions and spits on your flag, you owe it nothing. Not a dollar. Not a click. Not a subscription. Redirect your business to those who stand with you, or at least do not hate you. Support the local butcher, the family-owned servo, the Aussie company that keeps its head down and does the job. Withdraw your consent from the very institutions that want to erase you, and then build your own. Your own media. Your own networks. Your own communities. Every single dollar is a vote, and it is time to stop voting for your own destruction.

At the heart of all this, it is not just about wages or bills, as crucial as those are. It is about the soul of the nation. Who really owns Australia? Will we remain a free people, masters of our own destiny under God, proud of our heritage and determined to hand something better to our kids? Or will we become tenants in our own land, managed like livestock by a class that holds us in open contempt while it sells off our future piece by piece? That is the choice in front of you now. Not in ten years. Now.

Australia belongs to its people, to you, to your family, to the men and women who get up before dawn, who coach the local footy team, who serve in uniform, who build and grow and raise and protect. Not to the elites, not to foreign bureaucrats, not to faceless CEOs. And it is time the people took it back.

So speak up. Vote like it matters, because it does. Stop funding those who despise you. Back the dissidents. Preferentially support the fighters, not the seat warmers. Stand with your mates, not with the mob. And never again apologise for loving your country.

Australia is ours. Let us start acting like it.

George Christensen

