Dear friend,

Today, two former Deputy Prime Ministers, Barnaby Joyce and Michael McCormack, have fired the shot that may finally bring down the biggest political fraud of our time: Net Zero.

Joyce has called the push for Net Zero a lunatic crusade. McCormack says it’s dividing families and tearing the regions apart. They’re both right. And they’re both done pretending this globalist climate fantasy is in Australia’s national interest.

Let’s call it what it is. Net Zero is economic self-harm dressed up as virtue. It’s a $9 billion-a-year shakedown to appease the climate priests in the UN and the WEF, while you cop the bill through soaring power prices, vanishing jobs, and hollowed-out towns.