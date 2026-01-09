Dear friend,

Just as Australia considers ramping up “hate speech” laws, police in the UK are quietly rolling back their enforcement of such laws, both online and elsewhere.

The silent retreat from policing non-crimes pre-empts the potentially damning contents of a government review soon to be released.

Britain is quietly retreating from policing “hate speech” just as Australia moves to expand it.

Non-crime hate policing has wasted resources while real crimes go largely unpunished.

Even UK authorities now admit these laws have crushed free speech and lack balance.

Labour defends pre-emptive policing of thoughts despite court rulings favouring free expression.

The rollback comes too late for victims like pro-life activists and Lucy Connolly

Announced in July 2025, the review came about after intense debate in the House of Commons last November.

Almost a year ago to the day, members such as Independent, Lord Ian Austin of Dudley, slammed Britain’s policing of thought crimes as “absurd.”

In 2023 alone, Austin recalled “police recording more than 13,000 so-called non-hate crime incidents.”

These, he said, “involved the investigation of schoolchildren and others for utterly absurd reasons.”

“I myself was investigated for calling Hamas Islamists,” he explained. (Also see here and here).

“Meanwhile, just 2% of rapes and 4% of burglaries lead to someone being charged.”

“Shoplifting has been virtually decriminalised, and there is an epidemic of mobile phone theft on the streets of London.”

The “progressive” policy of policing Non-Crime Hate Incidents has drained precious resources to the benefit of those who commit actual crimes, Austin intimated.

For both the Police and the public, Austin said, non-crime policing is utter nonsense.

Unsurprisingly, Austin backed the independent inquiry.

A 4-page press release announcing the review was published by the National Police Chief’s Council 7 months later.

Listing their aims, the NPCC said, the review would “determine whether the current police approach to reporting and recording incidents which are not crimes, was fit for purpose.”

They want to ensure there is a balance “between preventing harm and protecting human rights freedoms.”

This strongly implied there was currently no balance between the two.

Put another way, UK authorities were admitting that the consequence of policing so-called “hate speech” was destroying freedom of speech.

Instead of ditching the law, though, Keir Starmer’s socialist government responded to a people’s petition, saying they’re determined to get the law right.

Replying to the 35,000-strong protest in June, UK Labour recommitted itself to the “Minority Report” style of pre-emptive justice.

Predicting “hate crimes” by policing thoughts “that could escalate into more serious harm” was a valid use of law enforcement, they effectively argued.

“Trivial, irrational and/or malicious complaints” were the reason why the current law wasn’t working.

UK Labour then blamed the previous Conservative government for the law’s dysfunction.

Of significance, they indicated that the review was less a response to petitions and protests, and more of a response to “recent court rulings” in favour of free speech.

The review, Labour said, “will cover when the police should record information that has not yet reached the criminal threshold, but which is still deemed necessary to monitor community tensions and keep the public safe.”

While welcome, the review may be of little comfort for victims of the “non-crime” persecution.

Such as pro-life groups, arrested because the UK government considered their silent prayers violence.

Nor does the rollback save Lucy Connolly.

The 42-year-old mum was released in August after serving 9 months of a 3-year sentence for an X post she quickly deleted.

Reacting to the suspected Islamist-motivated stabbing of 3 young girls in 2024, Connolly called for “mass deportation,” and for “all the f****** hotels full of the b****ds to be burned down.”

“If that makes me racist, so be it.”

Although free, Connolly’s freedom is heavily regulated for the remainder of her sentence.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

Rod Lampard

Thanks for reading Nation First, by George Christensen! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.