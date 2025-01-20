Universities: Factories of Failure and Division
Nation First looks into how modern universities are creating a generation of unemployed and unstable youth.
Dear friend,
Universities used to be bastions of free thinking, advanced learning, and intellectual growth. But, they are now a nest of left-wing radicalism and a profiteering business of empty promises, churning out indoctrinated youth unfit for employment and with a self-victimising mentality that renders them unable to build a stable, productive life.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.