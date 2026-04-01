Use Less, Brace for More
Nation First analyses the hidden warning behind Albanese’s "calm" address to the nation.
Dear friend,
Tonight, Anthony Albanese addressed the nation and tried to strike a reassuring tone. He spoke about optimism, acknowledged the pressure Australians are feeling, and pointed to a war overseas as the cause of rising prices. On the surface, it sounded like a standard message of calm in uncertain times.
But then came the core instruction.
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