Dear friend,

The Albanese government has officially abandoned its anti-free speech Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation Bill after facing overwhelming opposition from the Senate and the public.

The Albanese government has abandoned its Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation Bill after overwhelming opposition.

The bill was anti-free speech and dangerous.

The government is reportedly planning new laws, so vigilance is needed.

This dangerous legislation, which sought to give the government unprecedented powers to regulate online content, was rightly labelled “extreme,” and “state-sanctioned censorship” by critics.

The bill’s vague definitions and sweeping penalties drew criticism from across the political spectrum, including the Liberal National Coalition, One Nation, UAP, Senator Gerard Rennick, and even the Greens, and crossbench Senators like David Pocock and Jacqui Lambie.

During Senate hearings, expert after expert—from the Human Rights Commission to the Catholic Bishops Conference—warned that the bill posed a serious threat to free expression.

One of the best interventions was from CitizenGO when their campaigner Brian Marlow pointed out that the government was one of the biggest purveyors of misinformation and likened the bill’s effect to putting an arsonist in charge of dealing with bushfires.

(Note: Separate to my work with Nation First, I am the National Director of CitizenGO).

Ultimately, the government admitted defeat, acknowledging there was “no pathway” for the bill to pass. This is a major victory for free speech and a reminder that Australians will not tolerate government overreach into our fundamental rights.

But the fight isn’t over. The government has already signalled plans for alternative laws targeting online content. This means we must remain vigilant to protect free speech in the face of new threats.

For now, let’s celebrate this win—one that belongs to all who stood up and said, “Enough is enough.”

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

Authorised by G. Christensen, River Street, Mackay