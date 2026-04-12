Vile: UK government legalises “DIY” abortions
Nation First looks into Britain’s descent into moral chaos as abortion is pushed to the brink of birth.
Dear friend,
As time passes, the globalist-controlled United Kingdom continues to become ever more immoral and unrecognisable.
Free speech is effectively dead, and hating your own heritage is the new norm; to even fly or proudly display the Union Jack is sometimes treated as a “hate crime”. There are parallel sharia courts operating in parts of the count…
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