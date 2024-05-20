Dear friend,

Christian light belongs in the public square, because it belongs everywhere.

The role of the Church – every single believer – is that of public, effective salt and light.

Yet there are common myths and misunderstandings about if and how the average Christian should engage with the public square – politics.

This event will help solve that problem.

Church & State and the Australian Christian Lobby present “Wake Up, Sleeper!”

What does the Bible and Church history teach about the relationship between God’s people and politics, or the important public issues our neighbours and communities are facing this year?

This pre-election teaching tour will help Christians form a Scriptural and historical understanding of why and how we should care about politics, and the pressing issues we should understand long before the Queensland election in October.

Here’s what you need to know

This teaching is strictly non-partisan. There will be zero promotion of any party or politician. The mature Christian’s first and highest loyalty is to the Kingdom of God and the Lord Jesus Christ, and placing anything above Him is idolatry. This tour is truly non-denominational. Although various churches will host us in each town, there is no affiliation with or endorsement by any. Christians from every congregation should come and be enriched in Biblical teaching essential to Christ’s great commission of making disciples of all nations, and then go back to their community of believers to discuss further. This is not election campaigning; you won’t be told who to vote for. This is awakening Christians in time to do something effective. You will be taught a Biblical paradigm for practically loving your neighbour and intervening in injustice, and be briefed on the issues your preferred party/politician or media sources may not offer a Biblical perspective of.

There will be generous time for questions and answers with our speakers after their presentations.

6 Don’t be fooled by those who try to excuse these sins, for the anger of God will fall on all who disobey him. 7 Don’t participate in the things these people do. 8 For once you were full of darkness, but now you have light from the Lord. So live as people of light! 9 For this light within you produces only what is good and right and true. 10 Carefully determine what pleases the Lord. 11 Take no part in the worthless deeds of evil and darkness; instead, expose them. 12 It is shameful even to talk about the things that ungodly people do in secret. 13 But their evil intentions will be exposed when the light shines on them, 14 for the light makes everything visible. This is why it is said, “Awake, O sleeper,

rise up from the dead,

and Christ will give you light.” Ephesians 5:6-14

Speakers

Rob Norman planted and had pastored Southland Church, Adelaide, for 27 years when he accepted the invitation to become the State Political Director for Queensland, New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory at the Australian Christian Lobby (ACL).

A mentor to pastors, business leaders and church planters, Rob knows what it takes to promote the unity of the Body of Christ, maintain the priority of the Gospel and equip Christians to understand and engage on the important public issues being debated.

Dave Pellowe co-founded Church And State (CAS) in 2017 and has convened the annual Australian Church And State Summit in Brisbane since 2018, as well as many regional and interstate Christian political conferences.

He researches and teaches how and why Christians should be interested and influential in the public square and be ready to debate important public issues with full regard to Scripture.

As a Christian conservative political commentator Dave’s articles have also been published in The Spectator, Quadrant, Online Opinion, Caldron Pool and elsewhere.

