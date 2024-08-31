Hi,

Here’s a quick message for those who recently contacted me requesting that I change the email address with which they have signed up to Nation First.

Unfortunately, Substack publishers are unable to change their subscribers' email addresses. Instead, subscribers must change their details themselves.

I’m sorry this is the case, but that’s one limitation of the Substack platform on which I publish.

If you want information on how to change the email address that you’re receiving Nation First with, then go to:

https://support.substack.com/hc/en-us/articles/360037489072-How-do-I-change-my-email-address-on-Substack

God bless,

George Christensen