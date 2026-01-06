Dear friend,

Conservatism, properly understood, is not an ideology of permanent war or global crusades. It is a philosophy of restraint, humility, limits, and order.

It begins with a sober view of human nature and a deep suspicion of concentrated power. War represents the greatest possible concentration of power in the hands of the state. It centralises authority, suppresses liberty, corrodes moral restraint, and leaves nations poorer in spirit as well as in treasure.

A conservative case against military interventionism is therefore not a novel concept. It is the original position.

Conservatism opposes military interventionism because war centralises state power, erodes liberty, and normalises permanent emergency rule.

The American Founders warned that foreign entanglements and undeclared wars destroy republics from within through debt, armies, and fear.

Christian moral teaching treats war as a tragic last resort, strictly limited by authority, intention, and the pursuit of peace rather than power.

Modern conservatives and dissidents have shown that ideological wars depend on deception and inevitably produce domestic tyranny and endless escalation.

A restrained, defensive foreign policy preserves national security without sacrificing freedom, sovereignty, or moral clarity.

The American Founders, who had just fought a war for independence, understood this danger with remarkable clarity. George Washington warned his countrymen that political entanglements abroad would inevitably lead to conflict and domestic decay.

In his Farewell Address, Washington urged Americans to pursue commerce and friendship while avoiding political attachments that would drag the republic into foreign quarrels. His concern was not merely diplomatic prudence but the survival of republican self-government itself.

James Madison went further. He described war as the greatest enemy of public liberty because it contains within it the seeds of every other abuse:

“Of all the enemies to public liberty war is, perhaps, the most to be dreaded, because it comprises and develops the germ of every other.”

He believed that war is the parent of armies, debts, and taxes, and that these instruments have always been used to place the many under the domination of the few. Madison understood that liberty is rarely abolished outright. It is surrendered incrementally under the pressures of fear, crisis, and permanent emergency. War makes those pressures normal.

Thomas Jefferson captured the same principle with his call for peace, commerce, and honest friendship with all nations, combined with a firm rejection of entangling alliances. This was not idealism. It was realism grounded in history. The Founders understood that republics collapse not from lack of ideals but from overreach and hubris. Liberty at home cannot be preserved by domination abroad.

This political realism is reinforced by the Christian moral tradition that shaped Western conservatism. Christianity has never treated war as a positive good. Even when acknowledging the possibility of just defence, it has consistently regarded war as a tragic last resort rather than a routine instrument of policy.

Saint Augustine of Hippo wrote that “peace is the end sought by war,” and warned that “the passion for inflicting harm, the cruel thirst for vengeance, the lust of power” are all rightly condemned even when war is waged by lawful authority.

Saint Thomas Aquinas later insisted that even a lawful war must be fought with “rightful intention,” aimed at the advancement of good rather than glory, expansion, or domination, and cautioned that “the passion for warlike exploits should be checked.”

Pope Saint John Paul II (the Great), who lived under both Nazi occupation and Communist tyranny, spoke with exceptional authority on this subject. During the first Iraq War, he warned that war is “always a defeat for humanity.” He repeated that violence does not resolve the deeper causes of conflict and that the consequences of war escape the control of those who initiate it.

Christian conservatism recognises the reality of evil, but it also recognises the corrupting nature of power and the moral cost of violence. War may restrain an immediate threat, but it cannot heal nations, transform cultures, or redeem societies. The belief that democracy or freedom can be delivered by force is not conservative realism. It is revolutionary thinking expressed through military means.

In the modern conservative movement, this older tradition has been defended most clearly by those willing to challenge the bipartisan dogma of intervention. Pat Buchanan repeatedly warned that America was abandoning the republic envisioned by the Founders and drifting toward empire. He argued that conservatives should be realists rather than crusaders and that war should be the last resort of statecraft rather than its default setting. He rejected the notion that the United States was responsible for policing the world or remaking foreign societies in its own image.

The same constitutional realism has been articulated for decades by Ron Paul. Ron Paul grounded his opposition to interventionism not in sentiment but in law and history. He repeatedly reminded Americans that the Constitution grants the power to declare war to Congress precisely to restrain executive ambition. He warned that a foreign policy of intervention inevitably produces blowback, perpetual conflict, and the erosion of liberty at home. As Paul put it, “You don’t spread democracy at the point of a gun.”

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn understood this from lived experience rather than theory. Having survived the ideological machinery of the Soviet state, he warned that violence was never self-sustaining. It requires lies, and it produces more lies to justify its continuation.

“Violence does not and cannot exist by itself. It is inevitably interwoven with falsehood,” he said.

This is the logic of interventionism. Each war requires a new narrative. Each failure demands a new justification. Each escalation must be explained as a necessity rather than a choice.

Solzhenitsyn also warned of the impact war had on freedom, declaring that a “state of war only serves as an excuse for domestic tyranny.”

History has vindicated this warning. Every foreign war leaves behind domestic consequences that rarely disappear when the fighting ends. Surveillance expands. Emergency powers harden into permanent law. Censorship becomes easier to justify. Intelligence agencies grow more secretive and less accountable. An entrenched military industrial complex emerges that depends on constant conflict for its survival. War reshapes the economy, the culture, and the relationship between citizen and state. A nation that is always at war cannot remain free because fear becomes a governing principle.

Ronald Reagan, often remembered only for his toughness, understood this reality. He recognised that modern war, especially total or nuclear war, was not an extension of politics but a civilisational dead end. Despite rejecting calls for complete nuclear disarmament, Reagan was clear: “A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”

Opposition to interventionism does not mean pacifism or national weakness. A conservative foreign policy supports strong national defence, secure borders, and a military capable of deterring genuine threats. It insists that force be used only for clear self-defence, that wars be openly declared, that objectives be defined, and that costs be honestly acknowledged. It rejects the fantasy that liberty can be exported through violence or that stability can be imposed through occupation.

War is not conservative. Empire is not conservative. Nation-building is not conservative. The conservative tradition, from the American Founding Fathers through Christian moral teaching to modern constitutionalists and realists, speaks with a consistent voice. A free people cannot survive endless war. Peace is not weakness. Restraint is not surrender. Refusing to sacrifice liberty on the altar of interventionism is not isolationism. It is wisdom purchased through history.

If conservatism means anything at all, it means knowing when power should not be used and understanding that the greatest threat to liberty often comes not from foreign enemies, but from what war turns a government into at home.

Answering the Interventionists

Interventionists usually begin by claiming necessity. They argue that the world is a dangerous place, that threats must be confronted early, and that inaction invites catastrophe. This sounds prudent, but it quietly assumes what must first be proven. It assumes that military intervention actually reduces danger rather than redistributing it, that violence abroad does not rebound at home, and that states can control the consequences of force once it is unleashed. History does not support these assumptions. It refutes them.

The second argument is moral. We are told that war is justified to stop evil, protect human rights, stop the distribution of drugs, or defend democracy. This is where interventionism becomes most dangerous, because it cloaks power in righteousness. Augustine and Aquinas were explicit that moral language does not sanctify violence. A war not ordered toward peace, restrained by authority, and purged of ambition, is not redeemed by good intentions. To claim otherwise is to confuse moral aspiration with moral permission.

Others argue that credibility is at stake. They warn that restraint signals weakness and emboldens enemies. But credibility grounded in constant war is brittle. It requires perpetual escalation to sustain it. True credibility comes from clarity of purpose, defensible borders, and the demonstrated willingness to defend one’s own people, not from the habit of fighting everywhere for everything. A nation that treats war as routine eventually discovers that it no longer knows what peace is for.

Some interventionists insist that modern war is different, that precision weapons and limited deployments have solved the old moral problems. This is an illusion. Technology does not remove the moral weight of killing. It distances it. As Solzhenitsyn warned, violence survives by falsehood, and modern war multiplies the falsehoods required to sustain public consent. Precision does not eliminate civilian suffering. It merely obscures it behind screens, briefings, and euphemism.

Finally, there is the appeal to alliance. We are told that loyalty requires participation, that refusal undermines shared security. But alliances were meant to defend nations, not dissolve their judgment. George Washington warned that entanglements drag republics into wars not of their choosing. An alliance that demands perpetual war is no longer a shield. It is a leash.

The conservative case against interventionism is not naïve optimism. It is sober realism. It recognises evil without pretending that violence is redemptive. It values strength without worshipping power. It understands that liberty, once surrendered in wartime, is rarely returned intact.

War may sometimes be unavoidable. But treating it as a tool of policy, a moral shortcut, or a global management strategy is the surest way to lose both peace and freedom.

