Dear friend,

They’re telling you there are “talks” with Iran.

At the exact same time, missiles are flying, oil tankers are being seized, and the Strait of Hormuz, the artery of the global economy, is being choked shut.

So no, I’m not buying it.

There are no talks. Not in any meaningful sense. What we’re watching is escalation, and it doesn’t look accidental. It looks timed. It looks managed. And it looks like the public is being kept one step behind it.

Market trades placed minutes before major announcements suggest foreknowledge and coordinated positioning.

Claims of “talks” with Iran are contradicted by ongoing military escalation and tanker seizures.

Military options including targeting Kharg Island with ground troops are now openly discussed.

Australia faces a severe fuel vulnerability, with only weeks of supply under normal conditions.

Analysts and insiders increasingly believe a major escalation could occur within days.

Let’s with the markets.

According to reporting cited by the Financial Times, fifteen minutes before Trump announced these “productive conversations,” hundreds of millions of dollars were already moving.

Fifteen minutes.

At the same time, accounts like unusual_whales flagged a $1.5 billion surge into S&P futures while oil was dumped hard. Orders four to six times larger than anything else in that window.

That kind of positioning doesn’t happen unless people know what’s coming.

And once you accept that, everything else starts to shift.

Because if people knew the announcement was coming, then the announcement itself wasn’t diplomacy. It was a trigger. Something designed to move markets, shape perception, buy time.

So who knew? And what exactly were they positioning for?

Because the official story collapses the moment you look at it.

Iran denied there were any talks. Immediately. At the same time, missiles and drones are being launched, and tankers are being seized in the Strait.

I’ve been watching this closely all week, and I’ll tell you straight, the pattern is familiar. Delay. Extend. Reframe. Repeat.

We’ve seen this before.

“Two weeks.” Then another two weeks. Then another.

Now it’s ten more days. Then maybe another extension. Meanwhile the situation quietly gets worse in the background.

Slice by slice.

Until suddenly you’re somewhere you never agreed to be.

And here’s where it gets harder to ignore.

A contact of mine, someone who worked in global private security and rescue operations, messaged me this week. Not a panicker. Not someone chasing headlines.

He said he believes the negotiation narrative is cover, and that a strike, possibly amphibious, could come right after markets close.

Maybe he’s wrong. I hope he is. But he’s not guessing in the dark either.

Now stack that against what’s publicly being discussed.

Reports indicate the United States is actively considering seizing or blockading Kharg Island, an oil hub that handles the bulk of Iran’s exports, with ground troops, Marines, airborne units, all part of the discussion.

Once you cross that line, you don’t get to pretend this is contained anymore.

And then you’ve got people, not just random accounts, but a growing number of voices pointing to timing.

Watch the market close. Watch what happens next.

That lines up a little too neatly with what we’ve already seen in the trades.

At some point, coincidence stops being a serious explanation.

And then there’s the escalation curve itself.

Over the past few days, you’ve seen the language shift. Quietly at first. Then more openly. Scenarios that would have sounded unthinkable a month ago are now being discussed without hesitation.

Even nuclear options being mentioned.

You don’t have to believe that’s where this goes.

But you should ask yourself why that conversation is suddenly on the table.

Things don’t escalate in public language unless they’re already escalating in private reality.

And while all of this is building, the real-world consequences are already forming.

And this is where it hits you directly.

Australia is exposed. Deeply exposed.

We don’t have the fuel reserves we pretend to have. We rely on supply chains that stretch through a region that is now unstable, contested, and tightening by the day.

At normal consumption, Australia only has weeks of fuel, not months.

Weeks.

Run the timeline.

Even if supply restarted right now, you’re looking at weeks to reach refineries, more time to process, then weeks again to reach Australia. A month at best. Longer for New Zealand.

That gap matters.

Because reserves are being drained now. Not later.

Stations are already running dry. Countries are already restricting exports. Refining nations will refill their own reserves before they help anyone else.

That’s how this always works.

And if this fully breaks, you’re not talking about small price rises. You’re talking about oil spiking hard and fast, and everything that follows. Transport, food, supply chains, the cost of everything you rely on.

It hits all at once.

And it doesn’t stop at the Strait of Hormuz.

Others are already warning this spreads. Into the Red Sea. Into the Bab el-Mandeb. Shipping lanes tightening across multiple choke points at once. Multiple fronts lighting up, not just one.

That’s how regional conflicts become global problems.

So ask yourself this.

Do you really believe this stays contained?

That it doesn’t pull in other countries? That old rivalries stay quiet? That actors sitting on the sidelines don’t take advantage of the moment?

History doesn’t support that.

And right now, everything points in one direction.

Escalation.

Not controlled. Not clean. Not predictable.

Fast. Messy. And once it starts moving, very hard to stop.

I don’t say this lightly.

This looks coordinated. The timing. The messaging. The market movements. The slow extensions that buy just enough time to reposition, to prepare, to move pieces into place.

You can see the pattern if you’re willing to look at it without the filter.

There’s a growing sense, across analysts, insiders, and even people watching the markets closely, that whatever comes next isn’t weeks away.

It’s imminent. Within the next 48 hours.

But maybe nothing happens this weekend.

I hope that’s true.

But if something does happen, if this shifts the way a lot of people are quietly expecting, it won’t come with a warning. It won’t be gradual. It will happen fast, and by the time it’s confirmed, you’ll already be inside it.

Pay attention now. Think ahead now. Have the conversations now.

Because by the time they tell you what’s really going on, it won’t be news.

It’ll be your reality.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

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George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.