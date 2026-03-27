Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

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MarilynK's avatar
MarilynK
2h

I've been sitting on tenterhooks ever since this began, and I've been watching the signs. The lies, the diversions, Trump and Iran's conflicting cries, the threats, the counter threats, and the slow, methodical worry creeping into people's lives.

Australia are sitting ducks. Fill your car with fuel, and park it out the back to try and deter theft. Be ready to leave at any minute - anywhere you may feel safer. If you have a*r*m*s have them ready to go. Stock up on non-perishables. Be prepared as best you can.

God Bless Everyone.

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Christel Frech's avatar
Christel Frech
2h

Trumps son Eric invested on 17.2.2026 in the Israel AI drone company XTEND! Also our government is making %52 on every petrol and diesel purchase! On every litre they are making $1.70 or more. The same on food GST.

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