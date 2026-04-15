Dear friend,

When Shane Warne died suddenly in March 2022, Australians mourned the loss of a sporting legend. Almost immediately, the machinery of officialdom moved to close the file: “natural causes,” we were told, and that was meant to be the end of the conversation.

But for Jackson Warne, the conversation never ended.

Shane Warne’s sudden death was officially labelled as “natural causes,” but his son Jackson Warne has revealed that the COVID-19 vaccine was the true catalyst behind the fatal heart attack.

Jackson Warne said that his father did not want the injections and was effectively forced to receive them due to workplace and societal pressures during the pandemic.

Government mandates and institutional coercion created an environment where personal medical choice was largely illusory, contributing to the circumstances surrounding Warne’s death.

Acknowledged cardiac side effects of mRNA vaccines, including myocarditis, reinforce concerns that vaccine-related heart complications were legitimate and should not have been dismissed.

Shane Warne’s passing stands as a powerful reminder of the human cost of pandemic policies and underscores the need for transparency, accountability, and an honest reckoning with government decisions.

Speaking publicly about his father’s death, Jackson Warne has been unequivocal that the COVID-19 vaccine was the real cause. As he stated on the 2 Worlds Collide podcast:

“I definitely think that it was involved. I don’t even think saying that is controversial anymore. Even if dad had underlying health issues, I think this brought it straight to the surface.”

He further explained the sense of coercion surrounding the vaccination rollout:

“He didn’t want to get them, he was forced to get them for work.”

Shane Warne’s son was clear: government policies and workplace mandates led to his father’s death. That conviction resonates with many Australians who experienced similar pressures during the pandemic era.

During the pandemic, governments assured the public that COVID-19 vaccines were not only effective but also overwhelmingly safe. Yet even mainstream medical literature has acknowledged cardiac side effects, including myocarditis, particularly following mRNA vaccination. These acknowledgments demonstrate that concerns about heart-related complications were not fringe theories but legitimate medical considerations.

The real issue extends beyond one family’s tragedy. The pandemic era was characterised by unprecedented government intervention in personal medical decisions. Employment, travel, and participation in public life were frequently contingent upon vaccination status, creating an environment where “choice” was more theoretical than real.

Equally troubling was the reluctance of political leaders and public health authorities to entertain open discussion about potential adverse effects. That reluctance extends to even today. Rather than fostering transparent debate, dissenting voices have been often marginalised or dismissed. This culture of suppression has deepened public mistrust and left families like the Warnes searching for answers in the absence of meaningful institutional engagement.

Shane Warne’s legacy is not confined to his extraordinary achievements on the cricket field. It now also serves as a poignant reminder of the human cost of sweeping political decisions. His son’s testimony underscores the need for transparency, accountability, and a willingness to confront uncomfortable questions about the pandemic response.

Australians deserve more than tidy conclusions and bureaucratic reassurance. They deserve an honest reckoning with the policies that reshaped their lives, and that, in cases such as Shane Warne’s, led to tragic consequences.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

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George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.