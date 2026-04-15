Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

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Alan Gray's avatar
Alan Gray
1h

Great to see a family member talking about this now. It was what many of us suspected. It was interesting to hear his thought processes about deciding when was the right time to talk about it publicly.

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Elizabeth keily's avatar
Elizabeth keily
3h

👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽

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