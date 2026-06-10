Dear friend,

Anthony Albanese promised one thing before the election and delivered another after it.

Australians are being hit with rising living costs, broken tax promises, record migration, and growing attacks on free speech.

That’s why more than 22,000 Australians have already joined the AlboMustGo.com movement demanding accountability.

Now, there’s a video to help drive that number higher. Much higher.

Read on to view that video…

If you’ve had enough, add your name to the AlboMustGo.com petition today:

SIGN: ALBO MUST GO!

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

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George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

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