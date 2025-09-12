Dear friend,

The man who shot Charlie Kirk dead has radicalised me.

While I hope he’s caught and gets the penalty which he is due, by which I mean the death penalty, I also want to thank him for opening my eyes. To the reality of what we're facing. To the war we’re already in.

Charlie Kirk’s murder was not just an attack on a man, but an attempt to silence a growing conservative movement.

He represented mainstream conservative values shared by millions, yet his death was openly celebrated by parts of the left.

Left-wing figures and journalists increasingly normalise political violence while dehumanising those with traditional beliefs.

The reaction to Kirk’s death reveals a deeper cultural and spiritual war, where truth, faith, and family are under threat.

Global leaders, from Australia to Argentina to the President of the USA, are beginning to speak out, recognising this as a battle between liberty and tyranny.

Yes, the grief of yesterday has turned into righteous anger today.

That’s because when Charlie Kirk was shot dead, they didn’t just murder a man; they tried to erase a movement.

Charlie Kirk wasn’t some fringe figure.

He wasn’t even that right-wing. He was a normie conservative: a Christian, a Trump supporter, pro-life, pro-free speech, pro-Second Amendment, for traditional marriage and personal responsibility, and against gender confusion being spread amongst the young. His views are held by billions worldwide.

He was a man who peacefully fought for truth in a decaying world, who was gunned down in cold blood.

And the worst part?

They cheered.

They danced on his grave before his body was cold. From deranged TikTokers to blue-checked journalists, from smug university professors to limp-wristed commentators. You could almost hear the champagne corks pop across their social media pages.

Even here in Australia, a left-wing journo smugly asked if perhaps it’s justified to respond to “violent views” with actual violence. And affirmed that violence is “sometimes necessary.”

She also said she was “glad Charlie Kirk will no longer spread his extremist messaging.” Seriously.

I was in two minds about naming that journalist because I was loath to give her credibility or infamy.

However, Hannah Ferguson of Cheek Media needs to be held to account.

Ferguson pretended to play philosopher by posting this filth:

“Must we condemn every act of political violence? Should violent views be met with violence? What is the most moral approach and should we take the high road? How much empathy can you give someone who rejects that fundamental human notion?”

Read that again.

What you’re reading here is not a fringe opinion. It’s the mindset now mainstream on the left.

They are hunting you. They are hunting us. With a blood lust.

I’m a small player, but yet, just days ago, I received an email from an unknown source that read:

“Maybe time to kill yourself? Think it over?”

This is the hatred they’ve been feeding for years. It’s boiling over.

This is no longer politics. This is self-defence.

And no, I’m not one to advocate violence.

But I do call on every decent person, every believer, every worker, every father and mother, to rise up in spiritual and cultural resistance with every ounce of strength we have left.

Kirk was brave like that. Courageous. And using that courage and bravery, he reached millions upon millions.

That’s what made him dangerous to the left. Not because he was violent, but because he was effective.

And now, the left, the same people who tell us that “words are violence,” have decided that actual violence is speech. A warning. A lesson. Fall in line, or we’ll put you six feet under, too.

Well, we heard the message loud and clear.

We see the game now.

They preach “tolerance” while dancing on the graves of Christian fathers.

They quote Gandhi while plotting Mao.

They cry “fascism” while calling for the eradication of everyone who dares to believe in Christ, country, or common sense.

We see it now. All of it.

The mask is gone. The Left no longer pretends to want debate. They want elimination, the removal of anyone who stands in the way of their godless utopia.

That’s not just my view. Others are waking up too, loudly.

Senator Ralph Babet, one of the few politicians in Australia with the spine to speak plainly, said it best:

“The Left are evil. They want you dead... This ideology can’t be debated with, it must be dismantled... You don’t make peace with demons. You drive them out.”

In the United States, Nick Freitas, a former Green Beret and now a Virginia State Representative, reached the same conclusion from a different battlefield:

“We are not ‘one people’ and haven’t been for a long time. Charlie tried to win the argument. They murdered him for it. Why? Because he was fearless. Because he made others fearless.” “I don’t want unity with people who kill babies, mutilate kids, and turn cities into hellholes. I want to defeat that ideology. The one that murdered Charlie Kirk.”

And it’s not just Australians and Americans. Across the world, those with eyes to see are speaking out.

Javier Milei, President of Argentina and a relentless enemy of the globalist left, said what so many leaders are too cowardly to admit:

“Charlie Kirk was murdered by the same hatred and violence that infects the left wherever it goes. He was a lion for liberty and now he’s a martyr.”

And then came President Donald Trump, who has survived an assassination attempt of his own. His warning couldn’t be clearer:

“For years, the radical left has called good men, like Charlie, Nazis and terrorists. That rhetoric leads directly to murder. We’ve seen it again and again. This must end. Now.” “My administration will hunt down those who fund, plan, and support this political violence. And when we find them, justice will be swift.”

This isn’t just an ideological debate anymore.

This is Christ vs chaos.

This is truth vs totalitarianism.

And yes, this is spiritual war. And so, I offer this Short Prayer for Strength in Battle for us all:

Lord Jesus Christ, King of Kings,

shield us in this war of truth against lies,

light against darkness,

freedom against tyranny. Send Thy holy angels to guard us.

Strengthen our hands and hearts for the fight.

Let Thy will be done on earth as it is in Heaven. For Thine is the Kingdom, and the power, and the glory,

unto the ages of ages. Amen.

Charlie Kirk’s voice is gone. But yours isn’t.

Share this. Print it. Preach it. Pray it.

Let every coward in Canberra, every bureaucrat in Brussels, every weasel in Washington, and every activist in Antifa hear this:

You killed Charlie Kirk.

And you’ve awakened us all.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

