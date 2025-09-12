Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Helen's avatar
Helen
3h

just when you think you cant despise the mainstream media enough they drop to new lows, and prove you can despise them a little more. Aussie media calling him a right wing activist BBC in Britain calling him a far right extremist .....I have never been as appalled by my fellow humans as I was listening to all the tiktoks that were celebrating his assassination and some posts from people in positions that should know better but obviously dont just astounds me. If conservatives and those in the political middle ground carried on like this we would be cancelled within an inch of our lives. I will miss hearing Charlie on the internet but it is nothing to how those who love him will miss him ....thanks for writing what you did George we all need to wake up and realise that these sociopaths will stop at nothing they will do anything to try to stop the demise of their beastly ideology and we have to all speak up about it !!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Fossil1's avatar
Fossil1
2h

It needs to be recognised that Hannah Ferguson and the scum on the left, that share her twisted beliefs, are a threat to our way of life and that they won't stop until they are either destroyed, or are successful . In Australia we desperately need a credible Opposition to fight against this tyranny and their media acolytes, otherwise we will no doubt experience our own version(s) of the Charlie Kirk tragedy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 George Christensen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture