Dear friend,

Tonight, (Tuesday 12 May), Cashflow for Conservatives goes live.

And judging by the response so far, a lot of Australians know something isn’t right.

They can see the pressure building around them.

Groceries.

Fuel.

Power.

Mortgage repayments.

Insurance.

Everything keeps going up… except breathing room.

That’s why so many people are stepping into this Cashflow for Conservatives event over the next three days.

Not because they want more theory.

But because they want practical ways to strengthen their financial position before things tighten further.

And frankly, they’re right to want that.

The economic pressure on ordinary households isn’t easing.

If anything, the signs are pointing in the other direction.

That’s exactly what we’ll be discussing tonight.

Cashflow for Conservatives

📅 Begins TONIGHT:

6pm Tuesday 12 May 2026

Over three days, you’ll be walked through three practical strategies people are already using right now to generate additional cash flow and put themselves in a stronger position.

Straight talk.

Practical action.

No fluff.

And if you attend live, you’ll also go into the draw to win $1,000 cash each day.

Click here now to secure your place before this event begins.

SECURE MY SPOT

A lot of people know tough times are coming.

Far fewer are actually preparing for them.

That choice matters.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.