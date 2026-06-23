Dear friend,

Sometimes politics needs a speech. Sometimes it needs protest rally.

And sometimes it needs a loud, very Australian rock anthem that sounds like it was dragged out of a 1980s pub, plugged into a massive speaker set, and pointed straight at Canberra.

So we made one. Read on to hear it!

The song is called Albo Must Go.

And yes, let’s be honest about it. This is AI-generated. The lyrics, the concept, the cover art and the whole throwback rock vibe were created using AI.

But the sentiment behind it is very real.

The song is written in the style of classic 1980s Australian rock. Big guitars. Big chorus. Big pub-rock energy. The sort of song that feels like it belongs on a dusty road, in a beer garden, or blasting out of a ute with the windows down.

The chorus says what more and more Australians are thinking:

Albo must go!

Hear it rolling like thunder down the road.

Albo must go!

From the cane fields up to the cold south coast.

This is not meant to be subtle.

It is meant to be a protest song.

A song for Australians who are sick of broken promises, rising bills, mortgage pressure, grocery shock, fuel prices, government spin, and being lectured by people who never seem to pay the price for their own decisions.

One of the lines says:

We built this country with blood and bone,

Now they treat us like strangers in our own home.

That is the mood across much of the country right now.

Australians are working harder, paying more, getting less, and being told to stop complaining. Families are under pressure. Small businesses are under pressure. Farmers are under pressure. Workers are under pressure.

And Canberra just keeps talking.

That is why AlboMustGo.com exists.

It is a place for Australians to sign a petition that sends the message that this country needs a circuit-breaker. Not another lecture. Not another excuse. Not another glossy government announcement. A real democratic reset.

The song is not a policy document. It is not pretending to be.

It is a chant. A rallying cry. A bit of political theatre with a distorted guitar behind it.

And in an age where politics is increasingly sterile, stage-managed and fake, maybe a raw protest anthem is exactly what we need.

Yes, AI helped create it.

But AI did not create the cost-of-living crisis. AI did not break the promises. AI did not drive Australians to the point where a line like “Albo must go” starts sounding less like a slogan and more like common sense.

That part is all on Anthony Albanese and his government.

So turn up the volume. Share it around. And sign the petition at AlboMustGo.com.

Because enough is enough: Albo must go.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

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George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

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