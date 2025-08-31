Dear friend,

Tens of thousands of Australians took to the streets right across the country today in the March for Australia rallies, protesting against the endless wave of mass migration that’s driving up rents, crushing wages, and making us strangers in our own suburbs.

But here’s the hard truth: marches alone don’t change anything. The elites call us names like “racists” and “bigots,” they wait us out, and then they throw the gates open even wider.

Because anger is not enough.

Noise is not enough.

Protest is not enough.

We need strategic action.

Command Post: Australia will be the nerve centre of that strategic action: news without spin, intel on the elites, and action points for every patriot ready to resist.

Every protest is easy to dismiss.

Every movement is impossible to stop.

Today we marched. Tomorrow we fight. Let’s make sure the elites know the march was not the end. It was the spark.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.