I left federal politics in April 2022, but now I’m heading back to Canberra—not to join the circus again, but to shine a light on it.

Thanks to the support of our subscribers, Nation First is launching a bold new initiative: reporting directly from inside Parliament House during sitting weeks. It’s a project that cuts through the spin and goes where legacy media won’t.. into the heart of power, to expose what’s really going on.

I’ll be using my access as a former MP access to reveal what’s really going on in Canberra.

Our Canberra coverage begins on 22 July with interviews, videos, and reports. Laws and decisions will be explained in clear and simple terms.

This mission stands for truth, freedom, and accountability.

Thanks to the incredible support of over 100 patriotic Australians who backed the Power 100 campaign, I’ll now be reporting directly from inside Parliament House during sitting weeks. Not to echo the talking points of the press gallery, but to cut through the spin, expose the truth, and show you what’s really going on.

This isn’t about playing politics or appeasing gatekeepers.

If you’ve just joined Nation First or didn’t catch the campaign, here’s the background:

Nation First is a reader-funded publication dedicated to telling the truth the mainstream media won’t — especially when it comes to life, family, freedom, and national sovereignty.

Several weeks ago, we launched the Power 100 campaign — a push to get 100 patriots to subscribe for $99/year so I could launch an independent reporting mission inside the Australian Parliament.

The goal? To provide hard-hitting, no-holds-barred coverage of what our political class is really up to… on the ground, in the corridors of power, with the access and insight that only a former Member of Parliament can offer.

The good news? We hit that goal. In fact, we smashed it.

That means we’re heading to Canberra.

I’ve already booked flights and accommodation for the first sitting of Parliament beginning 22 July. I’ve located my former Member’s pass, which gives me access to just about everywhere in Parliament House except the chamber floor. And I’m assembling the tools and team to bring you the stories that matter most.

This new reporting mission will include briefings that pull back the curtain on how decisions are really made, video content shot right inside Parliament House, and simple but sharp explanations of the laws and policies that are quietly changing the country — laws that affect your freedom, your family, your finances, and your future.

If you’re wondering what kind of coverage to expect, here’s the plan:

Written briefings exposing what politicians are actually saying and doing.

Hard-hitting videos on the issues filmed from Parliament House.

And explainer breakdowns of laws and decisions being made in Canberra that affect your life.

You’ll also get reaction and analysis to the biggest moments, not days later, but as they unfold.

Canberra is where unelected bureaucrats and career politicians work together to reshape the country. And most Australians never get a real window into what happens behind those closed doors. That’s exactly what Nation First will provide.

And unlike the legacy press, we won’t just regurgitate government spin or rehearse globalist talking points. We’ll name names when we can. We’ll show the implications. We’ll connect the dots. And we’ll always ask the question no one else will: “Who really benefits from this and who’s being sold out?”

As a former MP, I know how this place works, and how much of the real story is kept behind closed doors. This project is about tearing those doors open and showing the public what’s really going on in their name.

I’m not going to Canberra to make friends.

I’m going to Canberra for you.

Just so you know what’s ahead, the official sitting calendar lists four parliamentary sitting periods left in 2025 — the first begins on 22 July, followed by others in late August to early September, early November, and late November. As you can see, Parliament doesn’t sit all year-round; it meets for short bursts, and that’s when the real action happens.

You can expect me to be in Canberra for every sitting period this year, covering the stories and issues that matter to you.

So, thank you for backing this mission. We’re doing something no one else is: independent reporting from inside the Parliament itself, committed to life, family, liberty, and truth.

You’ll be hearing from me soon.

