Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

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Noel's avatar
Noel
9h

When your "leaders", you know those that swore a solemn vow to serve and defend their country, have become traitors and are working with your enemy to destroy your country, and there is no way to rid yourself of these psychos because fair and democratic elections don't work anymore, then there is only one option remaining, it's what most don't want to consider or name, the cost is too great, but America had to make the terrible choice, to sacrifice so many to break the chains of bondage, can we dare to do the same, for the freedom of our future generations?

MAGFA! Make Australia Great and Free Again!

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Alan Dinsmore's avatar
Alan Dinsmore
11h

Out of all that chaos came a book that has been the antidote. City of God by St Augustine speak to our moment if we will read.

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