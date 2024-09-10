Dear friend,

The Albanese Government just announced they’re going to ban children from social media.

But there’s a catch—they won’t do it for two years.

So why the delay?

If I were to speculate I’d say it’s because they need time to roll out their shiny new national Digital ID system, passed under the Digital ID Act earlier this year.

Make no mistake, this isn’t about protecting kids.

It’s about controlling all of us.

This isn’t just about Labor though.

Peter Dutton and the Liberals have had this ban on children using social media in their sights for a while.

And we know a former Liberal Minister proposed using Digital ID for age verification with social media… and more. (We’ll get to that later.)

They’re all playing the same game.

(Funnily enough the same fake news legacy media outlets that ran articles critical of Dutton when he announced the policy months ago are now fawning over Albanese for his announcement).

Whether they’ll openly admit it or not, the government needs age verification tied to a Digital ID for its plan to work.

Without it, the law is meaningless.

Big Tech have said so themselves.

The so-called Digital Trust & Safety Partnership (DTSP) group—made up of Google, Apple, Meta, TikTok, Microsoft (plus LinkedIn), Amazon (via Twitch), Reddit, Pinterest, Zoom, and Match Group, Bitly, and Discord—have backed what they call “age assurance” (which is a fancy term for verification” but have said that this would likely require “collection of new personal data such as facial imagery or government-issued ID.”

So if this ban is going to have any teeth, you’ll need a Digital ID to even log on to social media.

And that’s exactly what they want.

Once Digital ID is linked to social media, you’re no longer just a name on a screen.

You’re fully identified, traceable, and under their watch.

No more anonymity. No more privacy.

Every word you post, every opinion you share, is tied to your real name and identity.

And that's the plan—to make Digital ID mandatory if you want to have a voice in today’s online world.

When you realise this then you know this whole initiative isn’t really about keeping kids safe. It’s about control.

Digital ID is the gateway to a surveillance state, one where governments and corporations have their hands on your most personal information.

We’re not just talking about your name and birthday—they’re after your biometric data too.

Facial scans. Fingerprints. These are the tools they’ll use to track everything you do.

Tom Parker from Reclaim The Net put it plainly:

Many online age verification methods require users to hand over copies of their identity documents or undergo facial recognition — two types of data that have been subject to major data breaches in the past.

Think about that.

A facial scan or your government ID just to comment on social media?

That’s not safety—that’s surveillance.

And once you hand it over, there’s no going back.

Earlier, I mentioned a former Liberal Minister proposed using Digital ID for age verification with social media.

That former Minister, Stuart Robert, also suggested using Digital ID to strip away anonymity on social media.

It doesn’t matter which faction of the uniparty is in power.

They want to make sure no one can hide and that no one can criticise, without them knowing exactly who you are.

That’s the future they’re planning for us—a future where anonymity and privacy are relics of the past.

This entire agenda—pushed now by both Labor and the Liberals alike—hasn’t gained traction organically.

It’s been driven by corporate media giants like News Corp, but not so much out of genuine concern for the well-being of children.

Their real motive is financial.

News Corp and other fake news legacy media outlets are locked in a battle with Meta, demanding money for their news stories that are shared on Facebook and Instagram, which are platforms from which Meta makes money.

A hot tip to corporate media: If you don’t want your news stories appearing on social media, then don’t publish them on the internet.

So, as part of the war against Meta, News Corp has been pushing an agenda to ban children from social media and push for age verification, complete with a campaign slogan (“Let Them Be Kids”) and their own petition on the left-wing change.org website.

It’s all very Simpsons-esque, like the pastor’s wife, Helen Lovejoy, faux-emotionally declaring, “Won’t somebody please think of the children?!” during a town hall meeting.

Think of the children, they say, but the real motivation is control and profit, not child safety.

The public has been manipulated.

Activist reporting from these media giants has convinced many Australians to support this agenda.

A YouGov/Q+A poll showed that 84% of Australians support licensing social media platforms, and 61% of people back restricting access to social media for anyone under 17.

Another poll showed 69% of respondents wanted the age limit for social media raised to 16.

Both of these polls were commissioned by media outlets that stand to cash in if Meta pays those outlets for their news stories shared across Facebook and Instagram

Regardless, popularity doesn’t make something right.

Democracy isn’t just two wolves and a sheep voting on what’s for dinner.

True democracy survives when we protect the liberty of the minority—especially the right to free speech and privacy.

In this case, the wolves are the government and corporate media elites, and we, the everyday citizens, are the sheep.

They want to control us, track us, and use Digital ID as their leash.

The push to ban children from social media may seem like a noble cause, but there’s more to it than meets the eye.

Over a decade ago, the Rudd Labor Government had the opportunity to protect children online by implementing internet filtering, a measure they had promised at an election.

But despite the public commitment, they backed away from it.

If they were truly concerned about protecting kids, why didn’t they follow through then?

Now we’re expected to believe that banning children from social media is all about safeguarding them from harm.

But is that really what’s going on? Or is there something else at play?

Yes, there is something else—and it’s far more concerning.

As Reclaim The Net pointed out earlier this year, there has been a global upsurge in such age verification laws.

This is because they are part of a worldwide agenda aimed at ending online anonymity and pushing for the adoption of digital ID systems.

Another article in The Verge warned of this global trend coming from as far back as early 2023.

Clearly, what we’re seeing is a global push to remove anonymity under the guise of safety.

And this isn’t an issue that has cropped up organically in countries such as France, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is among the elite groups pushing this agenda, openly criticising online “anonymity” as a problem that fuels polarisation.

The WEF also strongly supports the United Nations’ Global Digital Compact.

This proposed compact would establish an international framework for the regulation of the internet, which includes age verification but, tellingly, it also includes the following anti-free speech measures:

Fighting Disinformation and Hate Speech : If not clearly defined, these broad terms are often misused to censor legitimate speech.

Establishing Social Media Councils : Proposed co-regulation on platforms may lead to centralised control over content, limiting diversity of opinions.

More Online Safety Commissioners : Collaboration between jurisdictions may result in overly restrictive international rules that curb free speech.

More Cybercrime Laws : International agreements to combat cybercrime could be used to suppress dissent or criticism if definitions are too broad.

Regulating Data Protection and Privacy: Increased regulation of personal data might lead to surveillance, which could discourage free expression online.

In Australia, it appears we are ahead of the game with an eSafety Commissioner, digital ID laws, and now age verification for social media.

They tell us it’s about protecting kids, but it’s really about expanding the reach of government and corporate surveillance into every corner of our digital lives.

Digital ID and age verification are tools to strip away our anonymity and make sure every online interaction is monitored and controlled.

Let’s be clear: social media isn’t a safe space for kids.

There’s plenty of filth—pornography, predators, and brain-numbing content.

But the answer isn’t to strip away everyone’s freedoms under the pretense of protection.

Linking Digital IDs to social media accounts is a direct attack on our privacy, anonymity, and free speech.

Once we lose those freedoms, they’re gone for good.

The digital world will morph into a fully monitored space where free speech is a thing of the past.

Sadly, this particular social media age verification ploy is nothing but a Trojan horse for the bigger agenda: Digital ID, surveillance, and total control.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian.

