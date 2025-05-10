Dear friend,

CORRECTION NOTICE

Nation First wishes to issue the following correction regarding our recent report on the defection of Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price.

Senator Price has contacted me directly to inform me she did not receive any call encouraging her to defect from the Nationals to the Liberals prior to the election.

The allegation that she was contacted during the campaign had already been reported by mainstream media before Nation First referenced it. Nonetheless, we are happy to correct the record.

Unlike the mainstream press, we take responsibility for our mistakes.

As any honest reader of the article knows, our piece was not a criticism of Senator Price, but a targeted exposure of backroom power plays within the NSW Liberals. That said, we sincerely apologise to Senator Price for any confusion caused.

We stand by our claims that other Liberal MPs were contacted regarding a post-election leadership tilt during the final week of the campaign.

It now appears that rumours and media reporting may have conflated these separate events—linking them to Senator Price’s decision, which she assures us was entirely her own.

There was an attempted leadership coup against Peter Dutton during the election campaign, driven by internal Liberal operatives.

Dutton’s own campaign efforts were allegedly sabotaged from within, including the blocking of a stunt designed to show real-world fuel tax cuts.

Despite the internal disloyalty and ongoing media attacks, Dutton has remained silent and composed, while those undermining him remain unaccountable.

Let’s deal with what the Left and the media — and again, I repeat myself — are doing to Jacinta.

They hate her. Why? Because she’s a black woman. An Aboriginal. But she refuses to play by their script.

Because if you’re Aboriginal in this country, the Left expects you to stay in your ideological lane. You’re meant to champion their agenda — reconciliation, the Voice to Parliament, a treaty, and a so-called “truth-telling” Marrakata commission. But that’s not about Indigenous Australians. It’s about weaponising race to divide the country and entrench a far-Left agenda that weakens national unity.

The Left pretends they care about Aboriginal voices — but only when those voices toe the line.

The moment an Aboriginal person — especially a woman — stands up and says, “I’m conservative, I believe in individual responsibility, I oppose race-based division,” the Left loses its mind. They lash out. They crack the whip.

How dare this Aboriginal stray from the ideological post we’ve chained them to?

That’s what this is about. They’re not just uncomfortable with Jacinta’s views — they’re enraged that she even exists. She proves their narrative is a lie. And for that, they want her punished.

Now, onto the unrelated cold, calculated political war that has been taking place inside the Liberal Party.

Sources have told Nation First that the spouse of a senior NSW Liberal MP was ringing around on behalf of her partner, seeking support for a leadership tilt. One Liberal MP who received such a call was so disgusted they told her outright: her husband should “grow some balls” and make the call himself.

Those calls should never have been made. Because they weren’t made for the good of the party or the country. They were made for personal ambition. And given that no one really knew or seriously expected that Dutton’s seat would fall in the election, ultimately, any talk of leadership post-election was aimed at replacing Dutton as leader. So while Peter Dutton was out there campaigning to win votes, others were not just preparing for life after him, but planning to topple him.

And inside the campaign machinery itself — Coalition Campaign HQ — the sabotage was just as real. One specific example? As Nation First has previously reported, a campaign stunt was planned that would have seen Peter Dutton at a string of service stations where fuel prices had been dropped by the exact amount of the Liberals’ proposed fuel tax cut. The idea was simple: show voters what Coalition policy would look like in the real world, with Dutton himself filling tanks.

But senior Liberal operatives blocked the stunt. They can’t hide from the fact that they blocked it and that the offer was real because one Liberal candidate — acting without approval from campaign HQ — went ahead and did the stunt anyway. There is documented evidence of this candidate filling up fuel tanks for voters at a servo where the price had been reduced specifically in line with the tax cut. It happened. It was real. And it showed exactly what could’ve been done had the leadership not been actively undermined.

So why was it blocked? Why was the stunt — and the opportunity to connect with struggling Australians — deliberately torpedoed? Because the people running the campaign didn’t want Dutton to win. That’s the uncomfortable truth.

One major Liberal donor confirmed to Nation First that he was approached by those same operatives in the weeks before the election to shake more money out of him. But this donor had already heard the rumours of sabotage. He eyeballed the operative and asked: “Don’t you guys want Dutton to win?” There was no protest. No denial. No reassurance. The head dropped. The eyes went down. Silence. They were caught — and they knew it. Needless to say, the operative left that meeting empty-handed.

And through all of this? Peter Dutton has been all class. He’s poured all the blame on himself, entirely. And he didn’t need to. He hasn’t lashed out. He hasn’t turned on his colleagues. Unlike failed former Liberal Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who still flings grenades at his own side from his Point Piper mansion, Dutton has stayed silent, not just for the Liberal Party, but for the greater good.

He knows the Opposition is in a parlous state. And when the Opposition is weak, the government runs wild. There’s no scrutiny. No checks. No accountability.

But still, even in defeat, they won’t stop kicking Peter Dutton.

In the past few days, the media have turned their fire on Dutton over his parliamentary pension — something he’s legally entitled to. The narrative being pushed is that it’s somehow scandalous on behalf of Dutton. But here’s the thing: if Albanese lost his seat tomorrow, he’d be entitled to it too. So would Penny Wong. So would Tanya Plibersek. So would many others.

Now, don’t get me wrong, I think the parliamentary pension is obscene, but the fact is that Labor is currently in office, and it is their responsibility to change it if they want to, yet they haven’t. And why is that? Well, it’s because they benefit from it too.

Just for the record, John Howard brought the scheme to an end for MPs elected from 2004 onwards. I was elected after that (in 2010) so I don’t receive any pension. But if I got a dollar for every time someone insisted that I did, I’d have the financial equivalent right now!

So let’s be absolutely clear: Peter Dutton wasn’t just beaten by Labor. He was betrayed by his own side. His campaign was undermined. His leadership was targeted.

The public deserves to know who was making calls about post-election leadership, who was undermining the campaign, and who was too busy chasing their own future to fight for the nation’s.

Make no mistake: This was treachery by certain Liberals.

And unless there’s a reckoning, they’ll do it again.

