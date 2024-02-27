Dear friend,

As you know, Nation First is temporarily “off the air” as I campaign to be elected (once again) as a councillor on the Mackay Regional Council in North Queensland, Australia.

You may not know this, but before my 11 years of service in the Australian Parliament, I was a local government councillor for just over six years.

Back then (20 years ago), local government was all about roads, rates, and rubbish, with a few frilly bits (such as art galleries and cultural events) thrown in to top it off.

Nowadays, we are seeing local government send more and more of our rates down a dark road that leads to a bunch of rubbish… and by rubbish, I mean the woke kind.

Consider the drag queen shows for children being hosted in ratepayer-funded council centres, the inappropriate sexualised books made freely available to children in council libraries, and the city council motions on matters that don’t involve local government, such as changing the date of Australia Day, complex Middle Eastern issues, and the Commonwealth government policies pertaining to illegal immigration.

Yesterday, I spoke with Neil Johnson of Vision FM’s 20Twenty radio program about some of this woke rubbish that is infecting local governments right across the nation.

Pleasingly, we had a Northern Territory local government councillor (Amanda Kingdon) phone in to tell us how she thwarted a woke attempt to abolish prayers at the start of Katherine Town Council meetings.

That story shows that victories at the local level can be had, as long as we engage in the fight.

I’d encourage all my Nation First readers to become more engaged in what their local councils are doing, and I even urge you to consider nominating to be elected as a councillor if you think you can make a difference in your community.

Have a listen to my conversation with Neil Johnson on 20Twenty:

(Please note that regular Monday to Friday editions of Nation First will resume on 18 March. Until then, all paid subscriptions have been paused, which effectively means that if you’re a paid subscriber, your subscription has been extended for the duration of this lull in activity. No new paid subscriptions can be taken out during this time.)

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

P.S. If you want to know more about my campaign to be elected to the Mackay Regional Council, please check the following article out:

P.P.S. If you are interested in supporting our campaign, you can make a donation to our campaign by direct deposit to:

Bank: Auswide

Account Name: J G Keioskie

BSB: 645 646

Account Number: 1078 33271

For reference please leave your first and last name.

If you donate $500 or more, you will need to register your donation with the Electoral Commission of Queensland (click here for more information on this).

Please note that property developers and their immediate family, and those who own property development companies are precluded from donating to local government election candidates in Queensland.

