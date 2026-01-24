Dear friend,

I walked out of my hotel in central London, and I felt it straight away.

Not in a “tourist in a big city” way. Not in the normal London chaos of buses, sirens, and people flowing around you like a river. I mean something else. Something deeper. Something jarring.

It’s the feeling that the place no longer matches the story you were told it was.

You look around, and you’re not just seeing different cuisines or a couple of foreign accents. You’re seeing burqas. Niqabs. Hijabs. Arabic signage. “Halal” everywhere. You pass Middle Eastern food shops one after another, and then, like it’s the most normal thing in the world, there’s a Muslim prayer hall (a makeshift mosque) just down the road from your hotel.

And you think: hang on… this is England. This is the heart of the old Christian world. This is the country whose very name points back to the Angles and the Anglo-Saxons. This is the land of cathedrals and church bells and Christmas carols that weren’t “seasonal songs”; they were the cultural soundtrack of a people.

I’m walking through central London, and it no longer feels recognisably English or Christian.

What I see isn’t just diversity, but rapid demographic and cultural replacement.

England’s institutions bend to Islam while treating Christianity as an embarrassment.

This isn’t about hating people, but about confronting an incompatible ideology.

If we don’t speak and resist now, we will quietly lose our nations by default.

It’s not crazy to expect England to feel like England.

So why does central London increasingly feel like something else?

Now, before someone turns me into some anti-discrimination commission or the police for “hate speech”, let me be clear. I’m not talking about hating individuals. I’m not talking about treating anyone unfairly. I’m talking about reality; the reality you can see with your own eyes when you walk the streets, and the reality the polite class keeps trying to talk you out of noticing.

Because once you notice it, you can’t unsee it.

And once you can’t unsee it, you’re forced to ask the forbidden question: what is England becoming?

You’re told England is “multicultural”, “diverse”, “inclusive”, and all the other buzzwords that sound warm and safe until you realise they’re often used as a substitute for one thing a nation actually needs: continuity.

A nation is not just a postcode with an economy. It’s a people, a history, a culture, a faith tradition, a shared set of assumptions about how life is lived. It’s the invisible glue that holds strangers together and turns them into countrymen.

And that glue doesn’t survive unlimited demographic change.

That’s not “racism”. That’s mathematics, sociology, and common sense.

When I’m walking around London, what strikes me isn’t simply that there are Muslims here. It’s how confident and unapologetic the public expression is, and how submissive the host culture has become about its own identity.

Christianity built the moral architecture of this country, yet it’s treated like an embarrassment, something to be hidden or mocked. Islam arrives, and so much of the system bends over backwards to accommodate it.

Why?

Why are English institutions so often brave only when it comes to telling Christians to sit down and shut up?

Why are they suddenly timid and careful when it comes to Islam?

You can feel the tension underneath the surface. You can sense the quiet fear that talking plainly about this gets you labelled, punished, smeared, maybe even targeted. And that fear is the real story. That fear tells you something has shifted.

Because in a truly free society, you don’t have to whisper about what you can see.

The Muslim population in England and Wales has grown substantially over recent decades, especially in major cities. In some urban areas, it’s no longer a small minority but a concentrated bloc. And concentration matters. It changes the local culture, local politics, local schooling, and local norms. It can create parallel communities, not just different flavours in the same national stew.

And here’s the symbolic moment that should stop anyone pretending this is a minor issue: “Muhammad” became the most popular baby boy name in England and Wales in 2023 and it’s continued to hold the top spot in 2024 and 2025. That’s not a conspiracy theory. That’s recorded in official statistics. Whatever your personal feelings are, that fact is a giant flashing sign that says: the future is arriving fast.

Then there’s politics. London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, is a Muslim. Again, I’m not saying a person’s faith automatically makes them unfit for office. But I am saying it reflects the shape of the city now. London is not just “a diverse metropolis.” London is increasingly a city with its own identity, drifting away from the nation that created it.

And if you’re a normal person, not a professional activist, not a think-tank parasite, not a media sermoniser, you might ask the obvious question: is it fair for the capital of England to stop feeling English?

Is it fair for ordinary people to be told, “This is normal, get used to it,” when what they’re really being told is, “Your culture will shrink, your heritage will be diluted, your confidence must be crushed, and you are not allowed to complain”?

Because that’s what this is, isn’t it?

It’s not just immigration. It’s not just a new restaurant opening up. It’s a slow transfer of cultural power.

And here’s where the conversation gets serious, because Islam is not merely a private spirituality like a hobby you keep to yourself on weekends. For many adherents, it is a complete system: religious, legal, social, political. That’s not me “being dramatic.” That’s what Islamic jurisprudence actually claims: that Allah’s law stands above man’s law.

When that worldview grows stronger within a liberal democracy, you get friction. You get pressure on free speech. Pressure on schools. Pressure on public institutions. Pressure to treat criticism as “hate.” Pressure to enforce respect that cannot be reciprocated.

And the West’s elite response, time and time again, is to retreat.

Retreat on language. Retreat on tradition. Retreat on common sense. Retreat on the simple right of the host nation to say, “Here is who we are, and if you come here, you join us.”

Instead, we get the opposite: “We will change for you. We will adapt to you. We will reshape our public life around your sensitivities. We will call you ‘marginalised’ even while you grow in influence, and we will call the historic majority ‘privileged’ even while they’re being told to apologise for existing.”

And that is how nations unravel: not with one dramatic moment, but with a thousand small surrenders.

Now, as Christians, we are called to love our neighbour. But we are also called to tell the truth and to be courageous.

Loving your neighbour does not mean handing your neighbour the keys to your house and then pretending it’s “bigotry” to ask what they plan to do with them.

Love does not mean self-destruction.

Compassion does not mean cultural suicide.

And tolerance does not mean tolerating the erosion of the very freedoms that made tolerance possible in the first place.

So what do we do with this?

Start here: separate people from ideology.

Treat individual Muslims with dignity. Be fair. Be decent. Be human. But do not lie to yourself about the ideological challenges that come with large-scale demographic change and the growth of a religious-political system that has historically struggled with pluralism and free speech.

Next, reclaim the right to speak plainly. If you can’t describe what you see on the streets of London without being smeared, then you are not living in a free culture, you’re living under an unofficial censorship regime enforced by intimidation and institutional cowardice.

Then demand assimilation as the non-negotiable standard. Not “celebrate difference.” Not “parallel communities.” Not “live and let live” when what it really means is “we’ll live, and you’ll take over.” Assimilation means adopting the core civic culture: one law, equal rights, free speech, and basic respect for the country you chose to enter.

And finally, and this is the part many Christians need to hear, we must rebuild Christian confidence. The answer to a bold, expansionist religious worldview is not a timid, embarrassed Christianity that acts like it’s a problem to be managed. The answer is a Christianity that remembers it is true, that it is good, that it is the foundation of the liberties we cherish, and that it is worth defending in public.

Because if Christians won’t defend Christian civilisation, who will?

If the English won’t defend England, who will?

And if Australians watch this happen and think we’re immune, what kind of fools are we?

London is a warning sign. Not because every Muslim is dangerous, that’s lazy thinking, but because cultural transformation on this scale doesn’t just reverse by itself. It only moves in one direction unless people consciously choose to hold their ground.

So I’ll end with a challenge.

Stop pretending you don’t see what you see.

Stop letting the media tell you your instincts are “hate.”

Stop surrendering your heritage out of fear of being called names.

Talk to your mates. Talk to your local MP. Share this article. Demand a sane immigration policy. Demand one law for all. Demand free speech that doesn’t vanish the moment someone claims offence. Demand the right for Christian nations to remain Christian nations.

Because the future is being written right now, in real time, in the streets of London where I’m walking today. It’s being written in Australia and elsewhere, too.

If you don’t speak, then don’t act surprised when you wake up and realise your country has changed dramatically, and nobody asked you.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

Thanks for reading Nation First, by George Christensen! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

MORE LONDON TALES:

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.