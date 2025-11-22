Dear friend,

Congratulations to former Katter’s Australia Party State MP, Nick Dametto, on becoming mayor of Townsville. The Queensland by-election in his former seat of Hinchinbrook is the end of next week, but it’s this weekend in Ingham and Townsville that voters will get a breath of fresh air injected in a campaign marked by LNP mud-slinging and attempts to distract voters from their failures with cynical pork barrelling.

There is a growing recognition across Australia that our political culture is in desperate need of moral clarity. We don’t suffer from a shortage of parties, policies or promises; we suffer from a shortage of courage, conviction and plain old righteousness. When a community forgets that “righteousness exalts a nation,” it doesn’t matter which team is in office — the foundations will still crumble. That’s why moments of civic engagement matter, not just at the ballot box but at every opportunity to bring light into public life.

Political forums, especially those rooted in open discussion and moral seriousness, are one of the most important opportunities ordinary citizens ever get. They’re not theatre, and they’re not merely an information session. They are a public square in miniature — a place where real people can look real candidates in the eye and measure their commitments against objective standards that don’t shift with political winds. In an age dominated by soundbites, spin and click-bait controversies, a live forum is one of the few remaining places where virtue, truth and accountability can still be tested face to face.

In a remarkable display of unity and agreement between six major Christian advocacy groups, all by-election candidates have been invited to two local forums where they will get to listen to the conscience of the government, instead of just telling voters what they think we want to hear while dodging tough questions. Which of them chooses to humbly turn up and which give their “apologies” will be telling itself!

For Hinchinbrook’s Christian voters especially, that single decision — to physically show up — is far more powerful than most people realise. It’s one thing to scroll, like and comment online. It’s another to stand shoulder to shoulder with neighbours and demonstrate that the people of a community still care about the moral direction of their electorate. Being present sends an unmistakable message: we’re paying attention, we’re listening carefully, and we expect those who seek public office to uphold the same standards of honesty, integrity, humility and justice that God requires of all leaders.

Christians must resist the habit to retreat into private faith. Jesus didn’t command His followers to be invisible. He called us salt and light — forces that preserve, illuminate and transform. Salt doesn’t do much good when it remains in the packet, and light left under a basket might as well not exist. Civic engagement isn’t an optional add-on to the Christian life; it’s an expression of obedience to Christ’s Lordship over every sphere, including the political.

And that’s the crucial point: Christian involvement in civic life is never partisan. It’s principled. God doesn’t play favourites with parties, and no candidate gets a free pass because they use the right buzzwords. Every policy must be weighed against His unchanging standards. Every candidate must be assessed by their character, their honesty, their treatment of truth, their protection of the vulnerable, and their willingness to steward authority rather than exploit it. Human opinion shifts. God’s righteousness does not.

Forums that invite open engagement help make that assessment possible. They give space for genuine questions, thoughtful answers and transparent dialogue — the very things our political culture so often lacks. When Christians attend, not as cheerleaders for a tribe but as ambassadors for God’s justice, something changes in the room. Candidates take notice. Fellow citizens take courage. The atmosphere shifts from passive consumption to active moral responsibility.

Our nation doesn’t need more spectators. It needs more people willing to step out from behind their screens and take their place in the public square. It needs believers who understand that civic duty begins long before election day and extends far beyond the privacy of the voting booth. When God’s people turn up, pay attention and engage with conviction, righteousness has a chance to rise.

I encourage all locals, whether you get a vote the next Saturday or not, to check out the details of the Ingham and Townsville forums on this Sunday, and save your seat now at ChristiansVote.com.au. That’s also where you’ll be able to watch the evening forum wherever you are in Australia.

How much longer should we let the LNP ignore and even censor debate on the most urgent justice and freedom issues facing Queenslanders? It’s time to send George St a loud and clear message, and pray they start listening.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

David Pellowe

