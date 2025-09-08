Dear friend,

How much more of this tyranny will you take before you say enough?

Right now, as you read this, the Albanese government is railroading through Parliament a legislative time bomb that could detonate every last shred of your medical freedom and our national sovereignty. It’s called the Australian Centre for Disease Control Bill 2025, but let me tell you straight: this has nothing to do with controlling disease, and everything to do with controlling you.

The Albanese government’s CDC Bill is a legislative weapon disguised as health policy, threatening both personal freedoms and national sovereignty.

The bill creates a powerful CDC agency with unchecked authority to access private data, bypass Parliament, and engage with foreign powers under vague “public health” terms.

This new CDC will act as Australia’s conduit for the WHO’s globalist agenda, including the “One Health” doctrine, turning climate and lifestyle issues into public health threats.

Unlike the U.S., where leaders like RFK Jr. are dismantling health bureaucracy overreach, Australia is embedding foreign-controlled systems into domestic law.

If passed, this bill will criminalise dissent, enable secret surveillance, and reduce Australia to a subject of global technocrats—unless citizens act decisively to stop it.

Do you remember 2020? 2021? The lockdowns. The forced jabs. The jab passports. The school closures. The isolation. The job losses. The division. The psychological warfare.

Now imagine a permanent institution, buried deep inside Canberra’s bureaucracy, with powers that make the COVID regime look like a warm-up drill. That’s what this bill does. That’s what’s being created under the friendly, Orwellian banner of “public health.” And Albanese wants it operational by 1 January 2026.

So, what is this Frankenstein agency? And why should every freedom-loving Australian be sounding the alarm right now? Let me break it down for you.

The new Australian CDC will be run by a powerful Director-General who can: Compel businesses and individuals to hand over private data, with fines if you refuse. Publicly “advise” the nation on health threats, with no requirement that the advice be accurate, or that it even sees daylight if it’s deemed “sensitive.” Bypass Parliament to enter deals with foreign governments, international organisations, and globalist partnerships, even those run by private corporations. Override existing Australian laws during a so-called “emergency” to share your personal information, including health and location data, with foreign entities, all under the vague and malleable concept of “public health.”

Did you vote for that? Did anyone?

And it gets worse.

The CDC will also assume the role of Australia’s National Focal Point under the International Health Regulations (IHR), handpicked and dictated by the World Health Organization. Yes, that’s the same WHO that wants a global Pandemic Accord… the same WHO that’s funded by China and Bill Gates… the same WHO that botched COVID worse than anyone on Earth.

And now we’re going to embed their rules into our law, make their surveillance systems our own, and let them steer the ship every time they shout “emergency”?

Let me ask you, mate: who’s running Australia now, the Australian people or foreign technocrats in Geneva?

If you think this is an exaggeration, just look at the “One Health” doctrine baked into the bill. It’s a radical, globalist agenda that blurs the line between human health, animal health, environmental policy, and climate hysteria.

Yes, climate change is now a “public health issue” under this regime. Meaning your diesel ute, your cattle farm, your gas stove, even your BBQ, could fall under the CDC’s authority during a future “threat.”

And you won’t get a say. You won’t get a vote. Because these decisions won’t be made in Parliament, they’ll be made by unelected bureaucrats signing secretive “non-treaty” arrangements with global networks of corporations and foreign governments. Not ratified by Parliament. Not even reviewable.

This is what technocratic globalism looks like.

Let’s zoom out.

While Australia is building a globalist surveillance and enforcement agency dressed up in a lab coat, the United States, under President Trump, is burning its own CDC to the ground. And for good reason.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., now U.S. Health Secretary, is cleaning house. He’s already fired the Big Pharma stooges in the CDC. He’s also dismantling the vaccine-industrial complex. He’s gutting the bureaucracy that pushed dangerous mRNA jabs on kids who never needed them.

And he’s turning the CDC back into what it was meant to be: a servant of the people, not the pharmaceutical cartel.

Meanwhile, here in Australia, Labor is handing our country over to the very machine RFK Jr. is tearing down. That’s not just political stupidity. That’s national suicide.

Think about what we’re being told.

They say this is about “pandemic preparedness.” Really? Because during COVID, the real pandemic was government overreach. The virus was bad. The lockdowns were worse.

And yet this CDC bill empowers the government to repeat and expand those same failed tactics, this time with legal immunity, less transparency, and foreign partnerships to boot.

And if you’re one of the unlucky ones who exposes their lies, breaches their secrecy clauses, or leaks “protected information”? You’ll be hit with criminal charges, and you’ll be the one forced to prove your innocence.

That’s tyranny wrapped in a white lab coat.

Here’s the bottom line: This bill is a stealth mechanism to enshrine the WHO Pandemic Accord, the One Health agenda, and globalist control architecture into Australia’s domestic law.

It is legislative bioterrorism on the Australian people, carried out not with guns, but with “data sharing declarations,” international MOUs, and so-called “public health emergencies.”

It’s a Trojan horse for surveillance. A vehicle for censorship. And a backdoor for foreign influence that sidesteps our Parliament entirely.

If the Albanese government gets this through parliament, Australia will no longer be a sovereign nation in matters of health, privacy, or crisis management.

We will be a province of the WHO. A node in the global biostate.

And just like during COVID, dissent will be criminalised, truth will be hidden behind “secrecy” provisions, and our own people will be gagged while unelected elites play God.

This is your moment. This is our line in the sand.

Will you roll over again, like they want you to? Or will you rise up and roar “Not this time!”?

Call your MP. Email your senator. Flood social media.

Expose this CDC bill for what it really is: a declaration of war on Australian freedom… and, most importantly, SHARE THIS ARTICLE!

And if, after all that, the Albanese Labor government still manages to ram the bill through our parliament, make them pay for it at the ballot box, with interest.

Because this is now about the survival of our national sovereignty and health freedom.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

