Nation First, by George Christensen

Krysia Ciesiolkiewicz
Thank you, George, for keeping your finger on the pulse and informing the public on what is happening behind the scenes. I will be forwarding this information on. God Bless you and the work you are doing to secure Freedom and Democracy and our nations Sovereignty in the Land of the Free!

Can anyone tell me the last Bill put forward by Labor that was actually helpful or good in any way? I just can't recall a good one....

They sure are putting forward some crazy Bills these days. Pushing ahead for their deranged Master...

I wonder if people knew that's what they were voting for when they ticked the box for Labor (or the Greens)?

But silly me, it doesn't matter what a party says they're GOING to do when they get elected in this country - because there's not actually any legal requirement for them to follow through on even ONE of their election 'promises'!

Personally, I've always felt that concept is shocking. There's just no liability. No responsibility. And it makes me worry, because there are so many voters asleep at the wheel in this country/so many who have been jabbed, that even if ALL of us who do give a damn took to the streets, it still wouldn't change anything. The Million March on Canberra was a good example of that. It changed absolutely nothing. Yet a million people were there.

I am getting the impression that unless we start using Molotov cocktails or the like (European revolution style!), nothing is going to go the way we want. George is telling us about all these terrible things going on, and that we need to stop them - and he is absolutely right, there - but how can we change them when most of the MPs are also terrible?!?! We write to them and call them - and as nice as many of them seem, we only get stock-standard responses in the end. No real change. The majority tow their crappy party lines, too lacking in courage to cross the line (or in the case of Labor, are not allowed to cross the line or they'll be kicked out of the party!).

Writing to your MP is one thing. Voting someone else in next time is a better idea!!

But until we can stop Aussie voters being asleep at the wheel, barely anyone different is going to get voted in next time.

So - how are we going to approach that pesky problem?? How are we going to get sleepy voters to vote for One Nation, or People First, or the UAP or other such freedom fighting parties?

What will it actually take for Australians to wake up??? It will be slow-going at best, taking many elections to get enough Good politicians into Parliament - by which time, the WHO and the WEF will own everything.

We don't have decades to get it together. Not unless the jabbed/sleepies die early in those years.

Personally, I'm not liking either of those options - too long to make the changes, or too many deaths occurring in the meantime. Sounds like what happens during war...

A rigged election 'voting in' the Good politicians would honestly be the quickest way. It's not like rigged elections haven't brought us the rubbish we've got today. You really think that many people voted for Labor?! Ha! I know ONE person who voted for Labor. ONE!

Sure, another rigged election is not right, it's certainly not legal, and it's not ideal - but if we wait for the true Ideal in this country, we'll all be as dead as the Outback. And that, my friends, is the worst possible outcome.

You know, I always like this quote from Mel Brooks' 'Spaceballs', the movie: "Evil will always triumph because Good is dumb." And they've got a point. Whilst we idealistically try to drum up support, the other side will just lie, cheat and steal their way into power again. And how does that help our cause?? It doesn't. Now, I'm all for doing things the right way, but when your enemy will stop at NOTHING to win, and I mean nothing, then you have to change your gameplan. Think of it as a sporting endeavour. Sometimes you have to change tack to win. The 'win' doesn't feel so good in the end, because it wasn't the game you really wanted to play, but the OUTCOME was what you wanted. Yes, the Journey to reach that goal might not be so great, either - but we already know what the alternative is is we DON'T win.

Q: how often do corrupt, evil people get taken down by good and righteous people/systems? IF they do, it's usually MANY years later (try decades or even longer), and it's never the whole Evil Empire, it's just a few Evil people made to take the fall (invariably these people just finally pissed off enough higher evil echelons) whilst the real Evil still keeps happening.

You may not like my realistic view here, but I think it's time we made the impression of playing the righteous game, whilst doing the dirty to stop the bastards.

Does that make us devils, too? I don't know. All I know is that the way we're going about things is too slow to make enough of a difference. Too many people will have to fall and suffer for anything decent to take the helm. And perhaps it's meant to be that way. Perhaps most are meant to suffer. I don't know. I've just known what suffering is like in my life - and I don't think a whole pile more of it is truly good for people, because I think most people don't know how to learn from suffering.

Sometimes walking that line between good and evil is a very fine line, indeed. And to most, whether your thoughts and deeds are depicted as good or evil depends upon the angle you're looking at it from.

