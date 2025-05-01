Nation First, by George Christensen

George Christensen
And straight away, I realised someone I've left off the list: my mate Lachlan Lade is running for the Libertarians in the Senate in Queensland. Sorry, Lachie!

robin percy
Well written George

For some reason I appear to be allowed to comment today.

I have not subscribed because I will not subscribe. The system for subscribing is at at best badly flawed at worst corrupt. Give me an Australian bank account and I will give you more than your subscription. I do it for all you writers who oblige me.

The Citizen's Party of Australia CPA deserves some consideration. Their flagship policy is the post office bank, a public bank which will in one move defeat the oligarchical private banking structure in this country. The CPA has been around about forty years. Yes there are some murky things said about them but never forget that the MSM never tells the truth.

I have been close to them recently and I think that they have real problems but senator Rennick was kicked out of the liberal party when he advocated a post office bank.

Think about that.

