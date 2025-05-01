Dear friend,

Later today, I will cast my early vote in the Australian Federal Election. Polling Day is tomorrow (Saturday, 3 May), but I'll be away that day. Even if I wasn't, my mind is already made up on how I'm voting.

This election will mark only the third time I’ve voted against the Liberal National Coalition—and it will be the first time I’ve left them completely off my Senate ballot.

Before I go any further, for those reading this outside Australia—this article is specifically about the current Australian federal election, which will determine which political party is handed the keys to government. More importantly, it’s written to help Aussie voters understand who’s who in the zoo—who deserves your vote, and who’s wasted their chances.

Most members of the Liberal National Coalition do not deserve a place on the Senate ballot, having repeatedly failed to defend conservative values when it mattered most.

The exception is a small number of Liberal National Coalition figures—such as Alex Antic, Claire Chandler, and Jacinta Price—who still warrant support for showing integrity and strength under pressure.

Greater confidence now lies with Senate candidates from One Nation, People First, Family First, the Libertarians, and other minor parties that have fought for liberty, justice, and the rights of everyday Australians.

Names like Senator Malcolm Roberts, Senator Gerard Rennick, Craig Kelly, Lyle Shelton, and Bernie Finn have proven through action and sacrifice that they will not compromise when it counts.

To protect freedom and prevent authoritarian legislation like the Misinformation Bill, Labor must be ranked below the Liberal National Coalition on the House of Representatives ballot.

Now, before some Coalition loyalist jumps up and accuses me of handing government to Anthony Albanese, let’s set the record straight. The government is formed in the House of Representatives. Not the Senate. My lower house preferences will still put the Coalition ahead of Labor—but not before every party that stands for life, liberty, and freedom gets their due. Because here’s the hard truth: what exactly has the Coalition done—especially in the Senate—to deserve our support?

In most cases, the answer is nothing.

Yes, there are exceptions. And they deserve our support.

If you’re voting in South Australia, Senator Alex Antic—a real conservative—deserves your primary vote. He’s joined on the SA Liberal ticket by David Fawcett and Damien Wyld, two more candidates with spine and conviction.

In Western Australia, Matt O’Sullivan has runs on the board.

Tasmanians, you’ve got Claire Chandler, who has never backed down in the face of the transgender madness sweeping through our institutions.

And in the Northern Territory, Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price has been a warrior—standing firm against the divisive, race-based Voice and speaking truth where so few dared.

If Matt Canavan were up for election in Queensland, I’d be voting for him too. But he’s not on the ballot this time round.

Beyond these names? I run out of reasons. The Coalition has not earned my trust. They have not defended freedom when it mattered most.

Which is why I’m turning my attention—and encouraging you to do the same—to those who have fought for us.

In my home state of Queensland, two names stand out: Malcolm Roberts (One Nation) and Gerard Rennick (People First). These men have fought like lions. Against government overreach. Against political censorship. Against the creeping, digital-totalitarian future of Digital ID. They’ve pursued justice for vaccine victims, and they’ve been tireless in their defence of the Aussie battler.

Now for the candidates.

Across the country, I urge you to look at Senate candidates from Family First, Pauline Hanson’s One Nation, Gerard Rennick People First, Katter’s Australia Party, the Libertarians, Australian Christians, the Great Australian Party, the HEART Party, Trumpet of Patriots—and there may be some worthy of voting for in the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party and the Citizens Party.

Some of these parties are better known. Others fly under the radar. But many of their candidates are worth your vote. Don’t be lazy—do your homework. Look up their views. Watch a video. Read a statement. Vote with your conscience.

Now, let me name a few I know personally—men I trust, who will not fold when the pressure comes:

Craig Kelly (Libertarian, NSW). A former Liberal MP who stood up against COVID madness when no one else would. He left the party rather than silence his convictions.

Lyle Shelton (Family First, NSW). Former head of the Australian Christian Lobby. A defender of life, family, faith, and freedom who’s done more outside Parliament than most inside it.

Bernie Finn (Family First, Victoria). A warrior for the unborn, for common sense, and for Australia’s traditional values. Pushed out of the Liberal Party because of his principles.

Dr Chris Neil (Gerard Rennick People First, Victoria). A frontline doctor who risked everything during COVID to speak the truth. He’ll fight like hell for justice.

Jordan Ditloff (Libertarians, Victoria). A true freedom fighter from the tyranny days. Pro-liberty, anti-authoritarian, and bold.

James Unkles (Trumpet of Patriots, Victoria). A dogged advocate for real justice and good causes.

Rodney Culleton (Great Australian Party, WA). He’s been battling for the man on the land and against corruption for years. A voice rural Australia needs.

Bob Day (Trumpet of Patriots, SA). A former Family First Senator with a solid conservative record. Back on the ticket—and worth your vote.

Now turning to the House of Representatives. This isn’t an exhaustive list—there are many others out there standing tall. But I want to commend a few in particular.

Llew O’Brien in Wide Bay has shown guts when it mattered. Barnaby Joyce in New England, for all the flak he cops, still has more fight in him than most. Matthew Camenzuli, running as an Independent in McMahon, has put principle first. Stuart Bonds in Hunter, representing One Nation, is another strong voice. Russell Broadbent, now running as an Independent in Monash, has stood apart from the herd when it counted. And Colin Boyce in Flynn has shown that not all LNP members are captured by the machine—he’s earned a tick from me.

I would also urge you, for the sake of freedom in this country, to ensure that Labor is placed below the Liberal National Coalition in your House of Representatives seat. If Labor secures a stronger mandate, we’ll see the return of the censorious, democracy-killing Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation Bill—and a flood of other authoritarian legislation that will almost certainly permanently undermine liberty in Australia.

If I’ve left someone off the list who deserves to be here, forgive me. That’s the risk when you name names. But if you know a candidate worth supporting—drop their name in the comments. Let others know.

This election isn’t about nostalgia. It’s about necessity. Who still deserves your vote? Who will defend your family, your freedom, your future?

Vote smart. Vote courageously. And vote like your freedom depends on it—because it does.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

