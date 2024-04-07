Dear friend,

There is a demographic that the globalist elite just love to hate.

You see the term frequently in their relentless anti-rural propaganda: rural whites.

The globalist charges against rural whites are endless: bigot, small-minded, racist, xenophobic, conspiracist, violent, uneducated, and so on.

So, what gives?

What is the underlying reason behind a globalist’s unbridled hatred of all things ‘white and rural.’