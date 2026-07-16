Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

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Jane Vickery's avatar
Jane Vickery
5hEdited

Malcolm Robert's is actually THE reason why I would support One Nation. I didn't know he was under attack as I don't consume Propaganda of left or right persuasion. Both the Left and Right of politics (and the media) is really a staged performance controlled by the same nefarious supranational organisations and bureaucracies. Humans are tribal creatures and politics appeals to the tribal instinct so that well indoctrinated people will support 'their tribe' irrespective of how daft, inhumane or outright dangerous their ideology is. The Media is a sophisticated brainwashing machine - giving people 'choices' within a predetermined framework and then telling them they are free because they can 'vote' for their slave-masters. I might add, without watching any of the referenced interviews with Malcolm, for the curious and open-minded there is a LOT of evidence to suggest that Sandy Hook, Port Arthur, Bondi and 9/11 were all false flag attacks engineered by the intelligence community. This does not mean that the events did not occur, and this does not mean there wasn't real human suffering, it just means that the official explanatory 'narrative' does not stand up to scrutiny.

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MarilynK's avatar
MarilynK
4h

Mark Latham has also been bagging him and calling him a conspiracy theorist on his FB page. I'm happy to say that the majority of comments are derogatory - of Latham.

Ditto comments on Sky News.

Speak up and speak out people.

Malcolm is one of the really good guys.

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