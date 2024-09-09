Why the Ruling Class Fears Democracy
Nation First highlights a recent article by Ramesh Thakur.
Dear friend,
A recent article by my friend Ramesh Thakur lays bare the crises engulfing Western democracies.
With his permission, I’m sharing that article with you today.
After reading it all I could think was: Ramesh has nailed it.
His background as a former Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations makes his insights into the perfect storm of crises facing the Western world even more credible.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.