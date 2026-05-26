Dear friend,

A version of the following article first appeared in The Spectator Australia:

Anthony Albanese and Labor are rapidly burning through the one thing every government desperately needs to survive: public trust.

Quite frankly, Australians have every right to be furious at their government.

That fury is now being channelled into the growing movement at AlboMustGo.com, where about 20,000 Australians have already signed a petition demanding Parliament be dissolved and a fresh federal election held.

Anthony Albanese and Labor are rapidly burning through public trust.

Australians were promised no surprises before the election, only to be hit with sweeping tax changes afterwards.

The AlboMustGo.com petition is growing because many voters feel they were conned.

Cost-of-living pain, housing pressure, migration strain, energy prices and national security concerns are all feeding the anger.

Once enough Australians believe they were deceived, the political spell can break very quickly.

Labor went to the election pretending to be a cautious, centrist government that would protect household budgets and avoid economic shocks. Albanese repeatedly ruled out changes to negative gearing and capital gains tax. Australians were told there would be no surprises.

Then the election ended. And suddenly, the same government unveiled sweeping tax changes hitting investors, trusts, family businesses, and wealth creation across the country.

Australians were conned. That is the growing sentiment, and the anger is spreading fast.

If these changes were so vital, so necessary, so urgent for the future of the country, why did Labor not have the guts to tell voters before polling day? That’s because Labor knew exactly how unpopular they would be.

That is why the AlboMustGo.com campaign is growing so quickly. Australians increasingly believe they voted for one thing and got something completely different instead. This is not just frustration over one budget measure. This is the collision point of years of mounting anger.

Australians are paying obscene grocery bills. Power prices remain crushing. Rent and mortgages are suffocating families. Young people are being locked out of home ownership altogether. Entire communities are buckling under record migration levels while infrastructure struggles to cope.

And what does the government keep serving up? More spin. More excuses. More lectures.

Treasury’s own modelling reportedly shows Labor’s housing tax changes could reduce dwelling supply compared to the baseline. Yet Australians are expected to believe this is some kind of housing affordability miracle.

People are not stupid. They can see what is happening. And they are increasingly sick of being treated like mugs by a political class that thinks carefully crafted talking points can hide reality.

Then there was the ISIS brides debacle. Women allegedly linked to ISIS were allowed back into Australia from Syrian camps, with some now facing serious allegations, including slavery offences and terrorism-related accusations. The government insists it did not ‘assist’ their return beyond legal obligations. Yet reports emerged showing authorities had been preparing for these returns for years.

Again, Australians are left with the same feeling: the full truth only ever seems to emerge after the government has already tried to manage the politics.

That pattern is becoming toxic for the Labor government. Whether it is tax policy, migration, censorship proposals, housing, energy or national security, the same impression keeps hardening in the public mind: this government says one thing before decisions are made and another thing afterwards. That destroys confidence. And once confidence goes, governments can unravel very quickly.

The political class still does not fully grasp how much resentment is building beneath the surface of the country right now. Australians feel financially cornered. They feel ignored. They feel manipulated. And more and more people are arriving at the conclusion that this government obtained power under false pretences.

That is what the AlboMustGo.com petition is really tapping into. Not just opposition to one Prime Minister. But growing anger at a government that promised moderation and stability, then delivered higher costs, weaker trust, greater pressure on housing, and a constant sense of national drift.

The petition has become a vehicle for Australians to say they have had enough. Enough excuses. Enough broken promises. Enough being treated like they are too stupid to notice what is happening around them. And if the political establishment continues to ignore that anger, the number of people signing AlboMustGo.com is only going to keep climbing.

The danger for the government is that once enough Australians conclude they have been deceived, the political spell breaks completely.

And when that happens, governments fall very fast.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

Thanks for reading Nation First, by George Christensen! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.