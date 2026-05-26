Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

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Fossil1's avatar
Fossil1
11h

But for the ineptitude of the Coalition, Albanese and his band of misfits wouldn't have the opportunity to destroy this country. We're the point where we need to give Pauline a go. It certainly couldn't be worse than this rabble.

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Ross Hanson's avatar
Ross Hanson
8h

I would guess that the reason why the government did`nt tell

the public about these latest changes before the election is because

they had`nt yet recieved notification of these changes until after they

were elected.

Said notifications coming from quasi-government organisations,

global mega banks and mega corporations that control every

government, regardless of what colour tie they wear.

Politics hardly seems worthy of serious consideration under these

conditions !

Cheers !!

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