Why tyrants prefer foreigners
Nation First goes on a journey from ancient Greece to the Modern West.
Dear friend,
Another mark of a tyrant is that he likes foreigners better than citizens, and lives with them and invites them to his table.
— Aristotle, Politics - Book V
Imagine, if you will, a society where the government is at war with its own people, where freedom of speech is suppressed, gatherings are restricted, and where wealth is deliberately drai…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.