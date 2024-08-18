Dear friend,

Why is it that a well-supported scientific hypothesis, which could have saved lives during the pandemic, was thrown down the memory hole?

Why is it that when a cheap, off-patent drug showed promise, it was labeled as “horse dewormer” and ridiculed?

If you haven’t heard of this hypothesis or the war waged against ivermectin, it’s because Big Pharma and its allies in government and media didn’t want you to.

Read more on this story below…