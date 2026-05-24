Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

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Corinne smith's avatar
Corinne smith
3h

You might be surprised George. We havent got years and years 'to get things together' - so many people sick and tired of the status quo today.

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Jono's avatar
Jono
1hEdited

I feel this country won’t survive or recover from another 4 years under this lunatic, socialist Labor government.

The Libs & Nationals are now attempting to sell a gutless story of some fringe dwelling remote good. But their out of touch past has shown that they can never ever be trusted again.

I listened to an interview last week with Senator Jacinta Price. Even though she spoke well & I truly feel she only wants what is best for Australia. It was no surprise that the underlying feeling was of course that she is still heavily controlled by her clueless left leaning party that is run & funded similar to Labor by non nationalistic, self serving bureaucrats, lobbyist, overseas entities & corporations.

Full transparency & dare I say it.

For sometime now in my despair, I often find myself asking the question. Can anyone including One Nation be trusted or is the party just another spoke in a big wheel? There’s been a lot of pain, deceit & questions especially in the last 6 years. Pauline & the party have done & said a lot of good over this time but she has also been in the walls of Canberra for many years. Depending on how you look at it, this ‘could be’ considered as either a blessing or a curse.

For the sake of our country I’d really like the latter proven wrong.

God bless everyone.

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