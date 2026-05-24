Dear friend,

Two major polls released in the past week suggest Pauline Hanson’s One Nation could become the official Opposition after the next federal election. Both the RedBridge Group/Accent Research poll and DemosAU’s latest survey show the party not only decimating the Liberal-National Coalition but also making deep inroads into Labor’s working-class suburban heartlands.

I don’t entirely believe it. Not entirely, anyway.

That’s not to say I wouldn’t welcome it. I most certainly would! But after more than 25 years working at the coalface of Australian politics, one lesson stands out: the Australian public rarely embraces radical change in a single leap. We share that cautious temperament with our British forebears.

Recent polls indicate One Nation could reduce the Liberal-National Coalition to a rump and become the official Opposition at the next federal election.

Australian voters rarely embrace radical political change in one leap, making such dramatic poll projections unlikely without exceptional discipline.

One Nation must prioritise winnable seats in rural, regional, and outer-suburban areas while securing strong candidates and substantial targeted funding to convert support into seats.

The party is expected to win a significant number of seats but will likely fall just short of official Opposition status after the coming election.

A One Nation government remains probable around 2030 if current trends continue and the major parties fail to address deepening economic and social challenges.

It is often said that Australia lags about a decade behind political trends in the United States and the United Kingdom. Thanks to social media, the 24-hour news cycle, podcasts, and livestreams, that gap has narrowed dramatically. Today, we are perhaps only 18 months behind.

Our Washminster system of government (essentially the British Westminster model with American-style titles for the House of Representatives and Senate) makes comparisons with the UK more apt than with the US. And right now, Australia’s political mood feels remarkably similar to Britain’s around the 2024 general election, or perhaps slightly further along.

At the end of 2024 and into early 2025, Reform UK was polling in a similar range to where One Nation sits today. In the 2024 election, Reform secured 14.3% of the national vote but won just five seats in the 650-seat House of Commons. A further 5–10 percentage point increase in their support could have delivered anywhere from dozens to over 200 seats, depending on geographic concentration. That proviso is important to note.

Australia’s preferential voting system presents different challenges, but the core problem remains the same. Even a consistent national 30% vote share could deliver One Nation zero seats in the House of Representatives if that support is spread too thinly. This was precisely Reform’s challenge in 2024 and, I suspect, mirrors One Nation’s current position.

The recent South Australian state election reinforces this point. One Nation outperformed the Liberals on the primary vote but secured fewer seats in the lower house, highlighting the punishing efficiency of first-preference concentration under our system.

What Reform has done successfully since 2024 is shift to disciplined targeting of winnable seats rather than chasing unwinnable ones — a hallmark of professional campaigning. Without a similar focus, One Nation risks winning fewer than 20 seats at the next federal election, mostly at the expense of the Nationals, some Liberals, and Labor seats in Queensland.

That remains my baseline prediction.

However... If One Nation executes a sharp targeting strategy now, it could secure a double-digit seat tally, potentially in the 20s or low 30s. The most promising terrain includes rural and regional Australia, Queensland, Western Australia, Tasmania, and working-class outer-suburban seats in Sydney, Melbourne, and South Australia. The challenge is that there are too many such seats to target effectively. Prioritisation will be everything.

Strong candidates with clean backgrounds are non-negotiable. So too is money. Australian politics, like its American counterpart, can be heavily influenced by campaign spending. As a political strategist, I can say with confidence that $800,000 (the current spending cap for a single seat) combined with a strong candidate could defeat an opponent running a standard $300,000 campaign in many marginal seats. (And, yes, $300,000 is the standard campaign cost these days!)

Targeted spending in must-win electorates will be decisive.

I expect One Nation’s momentum to continue. They could well be polling in the low 30s by election day. If they choose their battlegrounds wisely, a pathway exists not only to Opposition status but potentially to government, perhaps through a grand coalition with whatever remains of the Liberals and Nationals.

Yet our system is structurally biased toward the Labor–Liberal/National duopoly. Generous public funding formulas favour established parties, and incumbency brings taxpayer-funded advantages for uniparty politicians: generous communications budgets, advertising, and name recognition.

It is a formidable barrier.

My prediction is that One Nation will emerge with a significant bloc of seats, in the high teens, but fall short of official Opposition status. Post-election defections from disaffected Coalition conservatives could still tip the balance. (This scenario, unfortunately, points to Labor remaining in power for the rest of the decade.)

Either way, the election I am interested in is the one after the next. If current trends hold, Australia risks sliding into the same economic and social difficulties now confronting the UK. And just as Britain is headed toward a Reform government in the not-too-distant future, Australia circa 2030 will absolutely see a One Nation-led government.

The question is whether One Nation can professionalise fast enough to bring on the inevitable much sooner, or whether the system’s inertial drag will blunt their surge initially.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

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George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

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Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.