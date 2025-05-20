Dear friend,

So, the erstwhile conservative Coalition of the Liberal and National parties in Australia has split. The headlines scream it. The press gallery swirls in speculation. Some call it historic. Some call it chaos.

But here’s what I call it: a moment of truth. A fork in the road. And depending on what happens next, it will either be remembered as the day the Nationals found their spine, or the day they put on a show before crawling back into the same old bed with the same old Liberals.

The Nationals' split from the Coalition presents a pivotal moment: either reclaim conservative roots or stage political theatre.

David Littleproud’s continued support for net zero despite leaving the Liberals reveals a lack of genuine direction.

Matt Canavan’s strong leadership challenge exposed growing unrest within the Nationals and a weakening grip by Littleproud.

The absence of bold steps—like targeting Liberal-held seats or aligning with parties like One Nation—suggests the split may lack conviction.

The Nationals’ future hinges on choosing between climate policy compromise and a full-throated defence of regional Australia.

Let’s be clear. There are two futures on the table.

In one of those two futures, the Nationals finally step out of the shadow of the Liberal Party, tear up their allegiance to the climate cult, and become a real conservative force again—standing proudly for the people who put them there: farmers, miners, small-town families, and regional workers.

But in the other? This split becomes pantomime. A desperate delay tactic. A way to distract the base while holding onto the same disastrous policies—like net zero—that are tearing the guts out of regional Australia.

Right now, David Littleproud is steering dangerously close to that second path. He may have led the Nationals out of the Coalition, but let’s not pretend it was done from a position of strength. The truth is, the move came on the back of deep unrest within the party room—and nowhere was that clearer than in the challenge mounted by Senator Matt Canavan.

That leadership tilt wasn’t just symbolic. It was close. Very close. We will never know the numbers, but what was revealed by the challenge was that Littleproud’s grip on the party is built more on inertia and loyalty than real confidence. Many of those who backed him did so not because they believed in the direction, but because there was no personal incentive, or no immediate personal gain, to switch. Had the winds shifted slightly, or positions been dangled in the air, Canavan may well have taken the reins.

And what was the fight really over? Net zero. That’s the red line. That’s the poison that’s been slowly killing the Nationals’ identity and strangling their support in the regions. The fact that Littleproud is still clinging to that policy—even after walking away from the Liberals—shows just how hollow the Coalition split risks becoming.

Worse still, Littleproud keeps saying it out loud. Over and over again, he has told the press that he’s still committed to net zero—he just doesn’t want a whole heap of renewables. Think about that. It’s like calling yourself a lifeguard but refusing to get wet in case the water’s too cold. Either you’re in or you’re out. Either you fight the climate agenda or you sign up to it. But Littleproud wants the applause from both sides without upsetting anyone.

Speaking about working for both sides, even the Liberals believed Littleproud was on their side during internal National Party discussions on the Coalition agreement. In fact, they were convinced he would keep the Coalition together. One senior Liberal, quoted in The Australian, said they expected Littleproud to “win the day” at the Nationals meeting last Friday, where the fate of the Coalition was being decided. But by the end, they realised it didn’t matter what the Liberals wanted—Littleproud had been rolled on the decision to walk away. And that tells you everything: this isn’t a man leading his party with conviction. This is a man being dragged by internal forces he can no longer control.

Meanwhile, others are trying to chart a real path forward. Canavan, even in defeat, made it clear where the battle lines are now drawn:

While it is disappointing that we in the Nationals have not reached agreement with the Liberals, we have to fight for what is right for Australia, not what is convenient for us politically.

And even more pointedly:

We in the Nationals will now fight like hell for you in the Parliament so that we can use our energy resources to bring down prices, protect small businesses and farmers and restore the development of our great nation.

That’s the energy the base is demanding. That’s the message that could turn this split into a moment of realignment—if it’s acted on.

And yet, all signs point to a familiar ending. No talk of challenging Liberal-held regional seats. No movement toward bold rebranding. No serious conversation about forming alliances with real conservative forces like Pauline Hanson’s One Nation, even after she extended the invitation. That silence speaks volumes. Because when the chips are down, the real test isn’t about making a move. It’s about following it through.

There are good people inside the Nationals—many principled, many fed up. I’ve sat with them. I’ve watched them grit their teeth and fight against the drift. The Canavan challenge may have come up short, but it showed how fragile Littleproud’s leadership really is. How close the tide is to turning.

So is this split the beginning of a revival, or just a performance?

The answer lies not in today’s headlines but in what happens tomorrow. If the Nationals continue to pretend they can serve two masters—net zero globalism and regional survival—then history will remember this as theatre—a betrayal cloaked in bravado.

But if they break with the past, dump the green agenda, and stand up to the Liberals and Labor on behalf of everyday Australians, then this could be the moment everything changes.

The next move is theirs. And time is running out.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

