Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

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Victoria Smith's avatar
Victoria Smith
14h

George, good common sense about all the issues our Nation is currently facing and you would indeed be a voice of reason. Also what an asset to One Nation, and a great alternative to labor and Liberals.

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Rock Segalla's avatar
Rock Segalla
12h

Australian politics needs more straight shooters like you George, go get ‘em mate.

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