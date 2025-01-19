Dear friend,

Yesterday, as I sat in an airport with not enough time to do anything productive but enough time to be bored, I came across something that gave me pause. In a moment of inane distraction, I found myself searching for family crests and mottos—hardly a worthy use of time, but something drew me in. To my surprise, I discovered that the historical motto for the Christensen family is this:

Tu es Christus Filius Dei Vivi.

This is the Latin confession of the Apostle Peter to Jesus found at Matthew 16:16: “Thou art the Christ, Son of the Living God” or, in modern English, “You are the Christ, Son of the Living God.”

This was more than just an interesting bit of trivia to me—it felt profound. Given the Scandinavian roots of the Christensen name, could there be a more fitting declaration of faith for a family of Vikings who converted to Christianity? But the story doesn’t end there. A while later, while listening to an evening prayer podcast, I learned that yesterday was also the Feast of the Confession of St. Peter in the Anglican liturgical calendar—a feast day that, until then, I had no idea even existed.

Coincidence? I don’t believe in coincidences… which is why I’m writing about it now.

The full story behind the confession is recounted in Matthew 16:13-19. Here’s the passage from the King James Version of the Holy Bible:

When Jesus came into the coasts of Caesarea Philippi, he asked his disciples, saying, Whom do men say that I, the Son of man, am? And they said, Some say that thou art John the Baptist: some, Elias; and others, Jeremias, or one of the prophets. He saith unto them, But whom say ye that I am? And Simon Peter answered and said, Thou art the Christ, the Son of the living God. And Jesus answered and said unto him, Blessed art thou, Simon Barjona: for flesh and blood hath not revealed it unto thee, but my Father which is in heaven. And I say also unto thee, That thou art Peter, and upon this rock I will build my church; and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it. And I will give unto thee the keys of the kingdom of heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt bind on earth shall be bound in heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven.

Peter’s confession—“You are the Christ, the Son of the Living God”—was a mighty declaration.

When he uttered those words, he was doing so in an era that was as decadent and corrupt as ours. Pagan Rome, steeped in vice and tyranny, stood against everything that Christ represented. Yet Peter’s confession cut right through the lies of the age like a knife, proclaiming an unchanging truth: Christ reigns.

The confession was both the cornerstone of faith and a battle cry. And it formed the very foundation of the Church, that Christ Himself promised would not even be overcome by the gates of hell. I believe he wasn’t talking about any institutional denomination that calls itself “the Church”—because any institution can be corrupted and there’s certainly the case with many of the mainline denominations today. Rather, I believe Christ was talking about the remnant who would hold the faith as taught by the apostles, and that—as St Vicent of Lerins famously wrote—“has been believed everywhere, always, by all.”

Today, we face a world that is unraveling before our eyes. The globalist elites, driven by hubris, are determined to reshape society in their own corrupt image. Faith is under attack, truth is mocked, and churches are succumbing to compromise and corruption.

As the West crumbles into apostasy, we need to arm ourselves with Peter’s confession. As I said before, that confession reminds us of something unshakable: Christ is King. His kingship is not subject to the schemes of globalists or the lies of the powerful. It is eternal and absolute. And so we must stand firm and remind the world that Christ reigns, not Klaus Schwab, not the UN, and not the World Economic Forum.

This is why the Eastern Orthodox church has always encouraged repeating this truth. The Jesus Prayer, a core part of Orthodox spirituality, is derived from Peter’s confession and has long been a source of spiritual strength for me and for many others:

Lord Jesus Christ, Son of the Living God, have mercy on me, a sinner.

It’s a prayer worth keeping on our lips, especially in times like these. It’s simple, direct, and powerful. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the chaos of the world, start there. Repeat it often. Let it sink into your soul.

The discovery of my family motto couldn’t have come at a better time. I’m in the throes of launching my new blog, The Daily Remnant (dailyremnant.substack.com). Its mission is simple:

The Daily Remnant is a rallying cry for the faithful remnant in an age of unraveling. As the West crumbles under apostasy and lies, this journal equips you to stand firm in truth, reject compromise, and rebuild a culture rooted in Christ. The path is hard, but with courage and conviction, we march forward, knowing truth will triumph and Christ will reign.

You could say that the confession of Saint Peter is at the heart of this mission.

We need the courage to cling to the truth of Peter’s words, which are a constant reminder of who Christ is and give us the strength to endure the trials ahead.

Because we’re not just fighting for the future—we’re fighting for eternity. And we know how the story ends: Christ wins.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

