Dear friend,

The Australian Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers released the 2024/25 annual federal budget last night.

Behind all of the hype, hoopla and propaganda, there’s some curious and downright unpleasant things hidden within the federal budget documents.

First, the good news for Australians pertaining to the federal budget. (Blink and you will miss it!)

Most working families and individuals are going to get a tax cut… and far be it from me to ever criticise a government — particularly a left-leaning government such as the Albanese Labor Government — for cutting tax.

Nonetheless, the government giveth and the government taketh away. And I will knock a government that takes away tax cuts.

Find out about what’s hidden in the budget by reading on…