Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fossil1's avatar
Fossil1
3m

As we all know, there's never been a tax that governments, of all persuasions, don't like. The GST, which I supported at the time, was meant to do away with a host of other state taxes, but didn't. The luxury car tax was devised to further protect the taxpayer subsidised car industry, which no longer exists. The tax still does! Why?

For decades we've been screwed with a fuel excise that cripples productivity and clearly is not solely invested in improving road infrastructure, particularly in Queensland. The list goes on, and now the brainiacs in Canberra are listening to more crazy ideas on how to steal even more money from us to fund the bloated government bureaucracy that is paid at a premium and never has to be concerned about efficiency, just job security.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 George Christensen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture