Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Suzann Vasanji's avatar
Suzann Vasanji
21h

Can’t believe they’d leave porn sites alone or snap chat (not that I’ve ever really used snap chat)as I think porn sites should be off limits for young people. That woman should not have so much power. Time to bring her down.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kent's avatar
Kent
21h

Obviously it is not about safety. If the govt gave 2 you no whats about children's safety they would ban the adds during the football glorifying alcohol and gambling. The young people (mainly boys) are growing up addicted to gambling and you know what sort of problems that causes. I had 9 young boys around my house a couple of years back watching the footy and all of them were on their phones gambling, including my son. Scary stuff. They banned the smoking adds that were targeted at children in the 80's? Why not ban the alcohol and gambling adds that are targeted at our children. Why not - money and keeping us all broke so we rely on them are maybe a couple of reasons.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 George Christensen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture