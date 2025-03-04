Dear friend,

The war in Ukraine could have ended before it even truly began. A peace deal was on the table, one that would have saved hundreds of thousands of lives and prevented Ukraine from becoming the burned-out shell it is today. But the West—NATO, Washington, London—sabotaged it. They saw a chance to bleed Russia, and they used Ukraine to do it.

A peace deal in March 2022 could have ended the war early, but NATO intervened, urging Ukraine to continue fighting to weaken Russia.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, despite campaigning for peace, followed Western directives, leading Ukraine into prolonged destruction and mass casualties.

Donetsk and Luhansk (also known as the Donbass) overwhelmingly voted to join Russia after years of conflict, but the West dismissed these referendums while supporting Kosovo’s independence under similar circumstances.

NATO’s past interventions, such as in Serbia, reveal double standards in its stance on sovereignty and international law.

As Ukraine’s losses mount, NATO considers direct involvement, increasing the risk of global escalation and potential nuclear conflict.

And who was their obedient puppet in all of this? Volodymyr Zelenskyy. A man who ran on a peace platform, who promised to end the war in the Donbass, but who ended up dancing to the tune of NATO and its war hawks. Now Ukraine is shattered, its people dying by the tens of thousands, all because Zelenskyy took his orders from the West instead of doing what was best for his own country.

In March 2022, just weeks after Russia launched its military operation, there was a peace deal on the table. Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met in Istanbul and agreed on key terms that could have ended the war before it spiraled into a years-long bloodbath. Ukraine would have remained neutral, agreeing not to join NATO—a move that directly addressed Russia’s primary security concern. Its military would have been capped at 50,000 troops, eliminating the possibility of Ukraine being used as a NATO launchpad against Russia. The issue of the Donbass’ status would have been negotiated over time, and Crimea would have been recognized as part of Russia.

That should have been it. War over. No mass death, no destruction, no “counteroffensives” sending young Ukrainian men to die in waves against entrenched Russian positions. But the deal was killed—not by Ukraine, but by NATO. Boris Johnson flew into Kyiv, acting on behalf of NATO, and ordered Zelenskyy to reject the deal. Instead of taking a peace agreement that would have saved Ukraine, Zelenskyy took orders from his Western handlers. Ukraine would keep fighting. David Arakhamia, a Ukrainian negotiator, later admitted the deal was close but that Western leaders told Ukraine to keep fighting instead. The West saw an opportunity to drag Russia into a long, grinding war, and they were willing to sacrifice Ukraine to do it.

Every death since then? Unnecessary. Every city reduced to rubble? Avoidable. Every young Ukrainian conscript thrown into the Russian meat grinder? A sacrifice for NATO’s agenda. Since Ukraine rejected peace in April 2022, the war has turned into an outright meat grinder. Official numbers are hard to find with some numbers quoted downright sketchy to say the best. How many Russian troops have been lost is anyone’s guess. Different sources and different nations cite different numbers that vary so wildly it is almost pointless to speculate. Likewise, Ukrainian military losses range from an unlikely 45,100 to a much more credible 700,000. This latter is a figure that U.S. President Donald J. Trump has cited. If that figure is right, then Russian casualties will likely be at least half of that, possibly higher. Civilians, officially counted at over 10,000, have died in numbers likely far higher. At the end of the day, it’s likely that over a million people have died from this unnecessary war.

If Ukraine had signed the Istanbul peace deal, the vast majority of these lives would have been spared. Instead, the West wanted a proxy war to weaken Russia, and they used Ukraine as cannon fodder. And so we have had the mass slaughter of military personnel and civilians alike, along with billions of dollars in military equipment blown to pieces. At least the latter has kept the military-industrial complex profitable and happy. Remember: this war could have ended in April 2022. Instead, NATO kept it going.

The West loves to talk about “defending democracy”—but what happens when democracy doesn’t give them the result they want? They ignore it. In September 2022, after enduring eight years of Ukrainian military attacks, Donetsk and Luhansk (also known as the Donbass) held referendums to determine their future. In Donetsk, 99.23% voted to join Russia. In Luhansk, 98.42% did the same. These regions had already been fighting against Kyiv’s rule since the 2014 Maidan coup—a coup backed and engineered by the U.S. They had been bombed, shelled, and treated as enemies by their own supposed country.

Why did they choose Russia? Because Ukraine never gave them a choice. Since 2014, the Ukrainian military has waged war on the Donbass, killing thousands. The Minsk Agreements, which were supposed to grant the Donbass autonomy, were never honored by Ukraine. Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel later admitted that Minsk was never meant to be followed—it was just a ploy to stall while NATO armed Ukraine. The people of the Donbass knew what was coming. After years of war, they formally asked Russia for protection, and Russia stepped in.

Yet, the West refuses to acknowledge their decision.

The hypocrisy is staggering. In 1999, NATO bombed Serbia for 78 days, killing over 2,500 civilians—all to “protect Albanians” in Kosovo. Kosovo declared independence, and NATO forced Serbia to accept it. The West cheered. Yet when Russia protects the Donbass, NATO screams "illegal invasion!" Serbia had the right to defend its territory, just like Ukraine. NATO attacked Serbia without UN approval, just like Russia acted in the Donbass. The U.S. still recognises Kosovo as independent but refuses to accept the Donbass’ vote to join Russia. This isn’t about democracy. It’s about Western power. By their logic, NATO’s war in Serbia was just as illegal as Russia’s war in the Donbass—yet only Russia is condemned.

And now, just when the world should be talking about ending this war, European leaders are frothing at the mouth, desperate to escalate it further. In London, there was a grotesque spectacle of fawning and bootlicking as politicians tripped over themselves to pledge their undying loyalty to Zelenskyy. No talk of peace. No talk of saving lives. Instead, the UK government promised £3.8 billion in loans—so that Ukraine can buy even more missiles to fire at Russia.

Keir Starmer, the man who presents himself as a so-called moderate, stood there in London and spoke of assembling a “Coalition of the Willing”—a phrase that should ring alarm bells, given its association with the disastrous Iraq War. His words were chilling: “The UK is prepared to back this. With boots on the ground and planes in the air.”

Hasn’t NATO done enough damage? The war has already killed hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians and Russians. Ukraine’s economy is ruined, its infrastructure is collapsing, and millions of its citizens have fled the country. And now, at the same time that Trump is talking about suing for peace, these bloodthirsty warmongers want to escalate things to the point where NATO forces are firing at Russian forces? Do they expect Putin to shrug his shoulders and let it happen? Do they think he’ll simply say, “Oh well,” and let NATO troops shoot at Russian soldiers without retaliation?

Or do they realise exactly what they’re playing with? Do they know that this path leads directly to World War III—a war that won’t just devastate Ukraine, but could bring about the annihilation of swathes of the human race? If NATO sends troops into Ukraine and they engage Russian forces directly, how long before Putin considers hitting the big red button in the Kremlin? How long before nuclear warheads are streaking through the sky, heading for London, Paris, Berlin, and Washington?

This war was never about democracy. It was never about freedom. It was never even about Ukraine. It was always about weakening Russia, and now that Ukraine is running out of men to throw into the meat grinder, NATO is preparing to send its own soldiers to die for this insane cause.

Ukraine had a chance for peace in 2022, but NATO told Zelenskyy to reject it. Hundreds of thousands of people have died for nothing. The people of the Donbass chose Russia, but the West refuses to recognize democracy when it doesn’t serve their interests. NATO’s intervention in Kosovo was just as illegal as Russia’s intervention in the Donbass—yet the West screams about international law only when it suits them.

They are leading the world down the path of nuclear war, and for what? So that Zelenskyy can amass more personal wealth? So that NATO can score some kind of geopolitical victory? So that Western leaders can play their little games while real people die in the thousands?

Trump is right—this war must end with a negotiated settlement, and that settlement will be Ukraine remaining intact apart from the provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk that overwhelmingly don’t want to be part of Ukraine anymore. The conflict should have and could have ended like that in 2022. But NATO chose war. Now, they’re choosing escalation. And if they don’t come to their senses, they’ll choose World War III.

