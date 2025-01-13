5 More of the Best from 2024
Nation First looks back on the year that was.
Dear friend,
Nation First suffered a technical glitch on Friday and as a result the normal daily edition didn’t eventuate.
Tomorrow, we’ll make up for it with a double dose of Nation First.
But for tonight, here’s a smattering of five more popular articles from 2024…
Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.
Take care,
George Christensen
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.