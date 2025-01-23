Dear friend,

I recently read a book titled The Great Wave: Price Revolutions and the Rhythm of History by historian David Hackett Fischer. In it, the author identified three monetary waves that have occurred throughout Western history. These were characterised by a period of high economic growth, followed by high inflation, and then culminated in a great crisis.

David Hackett Fischer’s The Great Wave outlines recurring monetary cycles in Western history, each ending in crisis.

Fischer predicted a fourth wave beginning in the 20th century, leading to conflict in Eastern Europe or the Middle East by the next century.

Current global events, including wars and economic instability, align with his predictions of systemic collapse.

The ruling class uses censorship and authoritarian measures to preserve a failing system at the public’s expense.

The future of the West depends on electing accountable leaders, while faith in God provides hope amidst uncertainty.

In his book, Fischer highlights how the first wave occurred during the Medieval period and ended in crises such as the Hundred Years’ War and the Black Death. The second wave began during the Age of Sail and concluded with the horrific Thirty Years War and other major conflicts. The third wave emerged in 1729 with the growing trade economies of Europe. It ended with revolutions and the Napoleonic Wars.

Fischer then identified a fourth wave that began in the 20th century but predicted that it would not reach its climax until the turn of the next century. He speculated that such a wave might result in “a major war in the Middle East or Eastern Europe or elsewhere.”

Thanks for reading Nation First, by George Christensen! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

When he published his book in 1996, others in academia dismissed his predictions. Inflation was low, global markets stable, and the world had never known a more peaceful decade. Few could, at the time, think the West would be in for a fall in the decades ahead.

Yet today, the signs are undeniable: two major conflicts—one in Eastern Europe and another in the Middle East—dominate the headlines. Both conflicts have the potential to escalate further, threatening to plunge the global economy into a deeper crisis.

Subconsciously, the ‘leftist’ managerial class—the willing pawns of our elites—are aware of this, which is why they are starting to act so unhinged. They are desperately trying to preserve the status quo and, with it, the rentier system that sustains their lifestyle at the expense of everyone else.

This push for mass censorship, an expanded police state, and other authoritarian measures seems designed solely to suppress dissent from the masses and reinforce a false illusion of normality. The underlying belief? That silencing critical voices or ignoring the underlying issues will somehow stave off the inevitable. It won’t.

These attempts to silence dissent mirror patterns observed in previous waves: as crises deepen, public trust in institutions collapses. This erosion of legitimacy often births powerful grassroots resistance movements that oppose the very elites seeking to maintain control. Across the West, this backlash is already emerging, with citizens demanding sovereignty, rejecting globalist policies, and increasingly aligning against authoritarian agendas.

We are certainly on the cusp of a breaking point: a global system collapse that will give way to more wars, widespread diseases, and, in the least fortunate countries, mass famine. History teaches us that great crises often lead to seismic societal shifts, and the fourth wave will be no exception.

As the global system fractures, innovation will accelerate out of necessity. Energy and agricultural independence, decentralised governance, and technological revolutions will dictate which nations survive, thrive, or collapse. On the latter point of technological revolution, I believe President Donald J. Trump also knows this, hence why he is bringing the tech titans to heel and working with them (or, rather, having them work for the American people). Certainly, leaders across the West need to begin working on these sorts of initiatives. Either stagnation or the wrong decisions made right now could cost a nation its sovereignty and future stability.

Australia, by virtue of its geographic isolation and abundant natural resources, stands to be more shielded from the immediate fallout of any global system collapse. However, those abundant resources also expose it to significant medium-term to long-term risks. History has shown that global power realignments during periods of crisis often lead to resource-rich nations becoming pawns in geopolitical conflicts. If global trade collapses or major export markets like China falter, Australia could find itself vulnerable to economic shockwaves. Worse still, the scramble for critical minerals and energy supplies may draw the nation into conflicts it cannot avoid.

Long-term stability will entirely depend on the leaders who are put in charge of navigating the great crisis. Will they be accountable to the people, or will they bow to the puppeteers of Davos and other global power brokers?

Yet, even in times of uncertainty, the faithful can never be short of hope. The Holy Bible tells us:

Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to Him, and He will make your paths straight. — Proverbs 3:5-6

Ultimately, He knows where events will lead, and the only certainty is that we must hold faith in His plan and remain steadfast in our trust.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen, with a Nation First staff writer

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

Authorised by G. Christensen, River Street, Mackay