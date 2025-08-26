Nation First, by George Christensen

6h

I'm Queensland based and my power company just notified me my electricity billing rate will increase by 34% next year!! That is astonishing when you know we live in one of the most energy rich countries in the world. And, of course, the flow on effect this will have on the cost of living is obvious, and I'm already astounded by how much 3 bags of groceries cost these days. Net zero means zero future for Australia, and for our children.

7h

Somehow, we need to get to call these climate change activists treasonous and have them incarcerated.

