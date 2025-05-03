Dear friend,

They’ve blown it. Again.

After another gutless, rudderless campaign, the Liberals and Nationals have been rightly thrashed at the ballot box—and let me be clear, they deserved it. Not because the other side had a better vision. Not because the mainstream media was fair or balanced. But because the Coalition stands for nothing anymore. Nothing except clinging to seats and appeasing people who hate them anyway.

The Coalition deserved their defeat—not because Labor was better, but because we’ve abandoned all conviction and identity.

The Liberal Party has become a hollow parody, mouthing meaningless clichés while chasing approval from people who despise us.

The Nationals are worse—self-serving, principle-free, and addicted to pork-barrelling.

While Labor’s factions fight and win, we flounder as a Frankenstein’s monster of ambition, cowardice, and consultant-speak.

It’s time to burn the ship down and build something real—rooted in values, faith, courage, and a future worth fighting for.

Let’s call it out. The Liberal Party isn’t a movement. It’s a bland, beige shell—a party of clichés and cowardice. You could slap half their policies on a Greens flyer and no one would bat an eye. “Opportunity.” “Aspiration.” “Middle Australia.” Empty words. Words every party recites to fool the disengaged masses.

The Nationals? Even worse. A club of seat-savers who’ve confused pork-barrelling for principle.

The Coalition loves to joke about Labor’s factions, but Labor’s factions, as rotten as they are, work. They march in lockstep because they believe the party comes before ego. That’s the cold, robotic collectivism of the Left. It’s ideological tyranny, sure—but it wins.

Meanwhile, our side? We don’t even know what side we’re on. The Coalition has become a Frankenstein’s monster—stitched together by ambition, duct tape, and a few lukewarm slogans spat out by marketing consultants. No spine. No fire. No fight.

How did we get here?

It’s simple: the Liberal and National parties have become election vehicles. Not political movements. Not forces for cultural and moral renewal. Just machines to get a few blokes re-elected, grab a ministerial car, and maybe score a profile in The Australian.

That’s not leadership. That’s rot.

And it’s why I say this—without apology: let it burn. Let the Coalition as we know it sink beneath the waves. There is no fixing this with a committee. There is no “renewal” from within a corpse. Australia needs a new force—rooted in values, conviction, liberty, family, faith, sovereignty. Something that doesn’t flinch when the media snarls or the bureaucrats cry foul. Something that stands for the farmer and the family. For the unborn and small business. For borders and common sense.

This election result is not a tragedy. It’s an opportunity. A clear message from the base: enough.

So what now?

You don’t wait. You don’t beg the wets and the cowards to grow a spine. You build. From the grassroots. From the churches, the paddocks, the boardrooms of the brave. You rally behind the people who actually believe in something again.

Because if we don’t? The future will belong to the Albaneses, the Bandts, and the bureaucrats—and your kids will be the ones paying the price.

The time to fight isn’t in the next campaign. It’s now.

Burn the old ship down. And let’s build something seaworthy for this nation.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

