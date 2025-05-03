Nation First, by George Christensen

Chris
3h

I am in Dickson, Peter Duttons seat. Many times I have approached his office on issues where it was clear to me (ex LNP) where Dutton should be standing, but was not.

Dutton deserved to go.

Before I left the LNP I went to a state conference. What an awful affair of self congratulation completely disconnected with reality.

The LNP is past its use-by date. Dump all the wets, stop the "broad church" idea and form up behind Matt Canavan, Alex Antic and the small number of true conservative Liberals. Maybe even pull Gerard Rennick back in.

The ALP will create a wide path of destruction and whatever right wing party (hopefully) that emerges needs to mercilessly grab every opportunity, and there will be many.

The pathway is clear. If the LNP does not take it then One Nation and other parties will fill the void and do a far better job.

Daryl Curyer
2h

Fully agree, the political saying "you only get the politicians you deserve" let's face it when are Australians going to demand more from our politicians there is corruption in our corporations ,arrogant regulators ,woke entitlement weak leaders .when will we demand strong common sense true Australian values ,which has all but disappeared., we got what we deserve !

