Dear friend of freedom,

My Canberra insiders are telling me that the decision around Digital ID could hover on just one Senator — former Liberal turned independent David Van.

Sadly, Senator Van appears to have backed Labor’s motion to gag debate on the Digital ID bills however that doesn’t necessarily mean he will back the bills.

If you want to do one more thing to try and stop Digital ID right now then phone Senator David Van on (02) 6277 3760 or (03) 9008 4688.

It’s currently 5.10pm in Canberra and we have about 20 minutes to go or less before this is voted on so if you can call his office now, please do!

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

P.S. Here’s my email from this morning:

