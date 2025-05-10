Dear friend,

CORRECTION NOTICE

Nation First wishes to issue the following correction regarding our recent report on the defection of Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price.

Senator Price has contacted me directly to inform me she did not receive any call encouraging her to defect from the Nationals to the Liberals prior to the election.

The allegation that she was contacted during the campaign about defecting had already been reported by mainstream media before Nation First referenced it. Nonetheless, we are happy to correct the record. The lesson is don’t believe everything you read in the mainstream media!

Our report has now been updated to reflect this correction:

Unlike the mainstream press, we take responsibility for our mistakes.

As any honest reader of the article knows, our piece was not a criticism of Senator Price, but a targeted exposure of backroom power plays within the NSW Liberals. That said, we sincerely apologise to Senator Price for any confusion caused.

The reason we ran the claim was because we thought it had been verified due to the same claim being made in the mainstream media.

We stand by our claims that other Liberal MPs were contacted regarding a post-election leadership tilt during the final week of the campaign.

It now appears that rumours and media reporting may have conflated these separate events—linking them to Senator Price’s decision, which she assures us was entirely her own.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

