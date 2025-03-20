Dear friend,

A country with more regulations than legal rights, more administrators than doctors, more admirals than warships, more dependents on welfare than the state can manage, and finally, more ideological bickering than common sense. Once the land of pioneers, industrial giants, and fearless explorers, Britain now resembles a bloated, decaying bureaucracy on the verge of collapse, mired by ideological infighting, government overreach, and economic stagnation.

While the woke elites in parliament continue to squabble over gender pronouns, banning “offensive” speech on social media, and enforcing radical diversity quotas, the country teeters on the edge of collapse.

The “Great” in Great Britain used to once mean something. Its proud military punched above its weight, its culture was admired worldwide, and its economy was a powerhouse of innovation. It may have shed its global empire, but in the process, it became a nation that stood as a beacon of freedom and free market, attracting the world’s best talent and rewarding hard work and ingenuity. Many Britons could not have wished to move anywhere else.

This wasn’t centuries ago but a reality well within living memory.

Today, Britons are fleeing a country they no longer recognise as their own. The decline has been as sudden as it has been relentless.

While the streets of downtown London gleam with the world’s richest elites… while politicians, oligarchs, and foreign investors attend exclusive galas in their flashy cars, the rest of the country sinks into further economic despair.

At any given time, 7.2 million people struggle with food insecurity. About 22 million live in inadequate housing – that’s nearly 1 in 3 citizens! Homelessness continues to surge to new record levels each year.

If you exclude London, you find a country with a GDP per capita and living standards not too different from that of Eastern Europe.

Yet, while Eastern Europe rises after shedding the shackles of communism, Great Britain sinks into a further managed decline.

Since 2007, real wages have remained stagnant, while the costs of housing, energy, and essentials have skyrocketed. The dream of homeownership is dead for most young Britons, who face an economy that favours speculators and foreign investors over its own working and middle-class folks.

At the same time, the nation faces an unchecked wave of mass migration, turning cities into war zones as criminal gangs seize control of entire neighbourhoods.

The police, once respected defenders of law and order, now act as ideological enforcers of totalitarianism, arresting citizens for misgendering someone online while turning a blind eye to violent crime and grooming gangs.

The two-tier justice system has become a matter of political allegiance rather than law and order. In modern Britain, you are more likely to be imprisoned for a “hate crime” than for outright murder or rape.

The question is: where did it all go wrong?

The seeds of decline were planted long before the current crisis. Like the US, the UK emerged from the Cold War victorious but complacent. The battle was thought to be won. “The end of history,” it was declared — the triumph of the free market over totalitarianism.

Yet, from within, a silent coup was underway. Marxists, globalists, and bureaucratic elites worked behind the scenes to dismantle Britain from within. The goal? To weaken and subjugate it to a global order that values ‘equity’ over excellence, conformity over individuality, and obedience over freedom.

The first blow came with the financialisation of the economy. Britain’s industries were abandoned in favour of banking, finance, and speculative markets. The working class was cast aside while corporate elites enriched themselves by shipping jobs overseas.

Then came the demographic shift. Instead of prioritising native workers, Britain’s leaders imported cheap foreign labour, eroding wages and overloading public services. And when that wasn’t enough, they threw open the floodgates to mass migration without any concern for assimilation.

Unlike past generations of immigrants who integrated into British society, today’s newcomers are encouraged to remain separate. What you have, as a result, are fragmented communities, rising crime, and an unsustainable welfare system.

In the early 1990s, over 90% of Britain’s population was native British, and net migration was a fraction of today’s figures.

Now? Over half a million new arrivals enter Britain EVERY YEAR — many of whom do not share its values, history, or traditions.

Native Britons are divided on who to blame. Tory or Labour? Yet, it makes no difference. The puppet politicians play their roles, maintaining the illusion of democracy while bowing to the same unelected globalist overlords. The interests of ordinary Britons have been sacrificed on the altar of ideological radicalism, atheism, and corporate greed. No wonder recent polls have Nigel Farage’s Reform Party either leading or at least matching the support that Labour and the Tories have.

The economic destruction has bled into cultural decay. British architecture, once a reflection of its grand history, is now replaced by soulless, “internationalist” concrete blocks. Traditional values have been erased, religion and church under attack – replaced by degenerate moral relativism and state-enforced political correctness.

The decline of Britain has not been a natural process: not incompetence or random mismanagement, but a calculated demolition driven by those who seek to remake society.

It is deliberate: the managed decline of a once-great nation.

It serves as a cautionary tale for Australia, Canada, the U.S.A., and other Western nations. In our complacency, we, too, stand to fall into the abyss. Let us hope and work towards ensuring that our nations do not tread the same path of self-annihilation.

