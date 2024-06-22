Decline: Part V
Nation First finally releases the next part of its ongoing series on the fall of the West.
Dear friend,
Nation First, by George Christensen is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Before you read Part 5 of this series on “Decline”, here’s parts I through to IV:
Big Tech companies and financial institutions play a significant role in the new neo-feudal order. That’s why many of these outfits get invitations to the WEF Davos Summit and have close partnerships with the United Nations.
Social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook have censored content they deem as going against their “community standards,” which is basically enforcement of political correctness.
Read on to find out more…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.