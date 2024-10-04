Dear friend,

Ever felt like your choices, your opinions, your very thoughts weren’t truly your own?

Is there something at work that’s hidden, silently pushing you, me, all of us, in the direction they want?

Right now, even as you read this, Big Tech is pulling the strings—manipulating not only what you see but also what you think.

Before the fake news legacy media screams: “Conspiracy theory!” let me be clear… this is real, and it’s happening right under our noses.

Big Tech is controlling what you think by manipulating search results and information online, without you even realising it.

Dr Robert Epstein uncovered that Google can shift millions of votes in national elections, using short-lived content to guide decisions without a trace.

This isn't democracy; it's a dictatorship disguised as choice, where Google and other tech giants are shaping what you see, think, and believe.

The manipulation has been happening since 2012, and if you don’t question what you see online, you’re falling into their trap.

We must wake up and fight back by being aware of this manipulation, digging deeper, and not accepting what Big Tech feeds us.

In fact, they’re not even trying to hide it.

Dr Robert Epstein, a respected researcher, has been blowing the whistle for years to little avail.

This is not just some random guy shouting into the void.

This man had a stellar reputation until he dared to expose the massive manipulation by companies like Google.

And guess what happened after he did that?

The powers that be—the ones backing these Big Tech overlords—came for him.

His career was destroyed. His name was trashed. His life was torn apart.

That’s exactly what happens when you dare to speak the truth in a world run by tyrants.

This all came to pass because Dr Epstein uncovered something truly chilling.

Google, the same Google you use to search the internet every day, is manipulating democracy by shifting millions of votes in the greatest democracy on planet Earth, the United States of America.

Epstein’s research showed that Google had the power to move between 6.4 million and 25.5 million votes to their preferred candidate.

How do they do this exactly?

They do it through ephemeral content—short-lived pieces of information like search results or news feeds that vanish as soon as you interact with them.

It’s almost as if a digital ghost is whispering in your ear, guiding you in the direction they want without you even knowing.

You think you’re making your own decisions but in reality it’s Big Tech making them for you.

Think about it for a moment.

You go online, you search for something—maybe political news or information about a candidate.

And what do you get? A carefully curated set of results that Google has designed just for you.

They know exactly what buttons to push, exactly what you need to see to influence your thoughts and, ultimately, your vote.

This isn’t just an issue for the United States.

The reality is if they can do it there, they can do it anywhere (and quite possibly have).

We could be witnessing a global takeover of democracy by these new feudal overlords.

Big Tech, run by the likes of Google, Facebook, and Twitter, is warping our reality: shifting votes, influencing beliefs, and indoctrinating the next generation.

And they’ve been doing it for years.

Since 2012, according to Dr Epstein, we haven’t had a truly free and fair national election.

Not in the U.S.A., nor in any major country where Big Tech dominates.

And the scariest part? Most people have no idea this is even happening.

Now, ask yourself—why? Why are they doing this?

It’s not just about money.

Sure, these companies are making billions, but it goes deeper.

This is about control.

They want control over you. Over me. Over everyone.

They want to shape what we believe, how we act, and who we vote for.

And it’s sad to say but they’re succeeding.

Look at what happened in 2016.

Dr Epstein revealed that Google shifted between 2.6 and 10.4 million votes to Hillary Clinton.

Clinton won the popular vote by 2.8 million votes, and if Google hadn’t interfered, that race would have been tied.

Thankfully for the peculiarity of the U.S.A.’s electoral college system of electing the president, the world was spared from a “Killary” presidency but it wasn’t without Big Tech trying.

And they didn’t even pretend they were playing fair.

After the election, Google executives vowed to never let something like Trump’s victory happen again.

That’s not democracy but a rigged system, controlled by a technological elite that is more powerful than any government.

And it’s only going to get worse if we don’t wake up.

Make no mistake, this is not something happening far away to other people. This is happening to you.

Every time you pick up your phone, every time you search for something online, every time you scroll through social media, you’re being manipulated. We’re all being manipulated.

Forget dystopian science fiction. This is our reality right now.

And it’s not just about elections. Google and its buddies are influencing every aspect of our lives.

They’re controlling what we see, what we think, and even how we raise our kids. Our children are being indoctrinated by the same platforms that are choosing our leaders.

That’s the perfect crime, and no one is being held accountable.

So what can we do? How do we fight back against a machine this powerful?

The first step is awareness. You need to know that you’re being manipulated.

Once you know, you can start questioning what you see.

Don’t just accept the search results you’re given. Dig deeper.

Don’t just believe the headlines you read on social media. Challenge them.

Talk to your friends and family about what’s really going on. Don’t let the mainstream media, which is in bed with Big Tech, tell you that this is just a “conspiracy theory.”

This is fact. This is real.

But, we, the people, have the power to change this. If enough of us stand up, if enough of us wake up to the truth, we can fight back.

It starts with you. Don’t be another pawn in their game. Don’t let them choose your leaders, your beliefs, or your future.

This is our fight—yours and mine. And it’s a fight we can’t afford to lose.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

A Nation First staff writer

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

Authorised by G. Christensen, River Street, Mackay